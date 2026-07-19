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What is Andy Burnham's position on racing and gambling?
Andy Burnham: will be confirmed as the new prime minister on MondayCredit: Gary Roberts/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Where Andy Burnham stands on gambling is perhaps a little clearer than where he may stand on racing.
The Labour leader, who will be confirmed as the new prime minister on Monday, has previously spoken out, and campaigned, against the promotion of betting companies in sport.
In April last year, he co-signed a letter to Lisa Nandy, the culture secretary, which argued local authorities should have greater powers over gambling licences.
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