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Andrew Dietz

From Hackney to Hamilton: the unlikely alliance behind Kaiya Fraser's rise

From Hackney to Hamilton: the unlikely alliance behind Kaiya Fraser's rise

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Another View
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Silence on Welsh jump racing rings more alarm bells than anything that was actually said - the sport must get on the front foot
Silence on Welsh jump racing rings more alarm bells than anything that was actually said - the sport must get on the front foot
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Andrew Dietz
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Time for punters to trust Jamie Spencer - and there's an unsung jockey whose Ascot record is also stunning
Time for punters to trust Jamie Spencer - and there's an unsung jockey whose Ascot record is also stunning
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Andrew Dietz
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The Classic trials are producing some serious talent - just when Epsom needs it more than ever
The Classic trials are producing some serious talent - just when Epsom needs it more than ever
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Andrew Dietz
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Farewell to Ahoy Senor - a mercurial talent who epitomised the highs and lows of jump racing
Farewell to Ahoy Senor - a mercurial talent who epitomised the highs and lows of jump racing
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Andrew Dietz
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Constitution Hill, Billy Loughnane and Yorkshire Glory - the season that put the 'all' in all-weather
Constitution Hill, Billy Loughnane and Yorkshire Glory - the season that put the 'all' in all-weather
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Andrew Dietz
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JP McManus should roll the dice in the Gold Cup - but not necessarily with the horse we're all expecting
JP McManus should roll the dice in the Gold Cup - but not necessarily with the horse we're all expecting
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Andrew Dietz
padlock
The festival race set to head north again - and the 16-1 shot capable of bringing it home
The festival race set to head north again - and the 16-1 shot capable of bringing it home
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Andrew Dietz
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Starve, sleep, win, repeat - the former champ who's riding out of his skin
Starve, sleep, win, repeat - the former champ who's riding out of his skin
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Andrew Dietz
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Festive attendances boom warmly welcomed - but spare a thought for the track left out in the cold
Festive attendances boom warmly welcomed - but spare a thought for the track left out in the cold
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
Oh, Danny boy, the trainers are calling - and our Signposts section underlines this is a rider going places
Oh, Danny boy, the trainers are calling - and our Signposts section underlines this is a rider going places
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
Flat racing at Aintree would make sense - but what would that mean for another northern Jockey Club track?
Flat racing at Aintree would make sense - but what would that mean for another northern Jockey Club track?
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
He's the riding find of the season - and he looks well equipped for the next step as the big league awaits
He's the riding find of the season - and he looks well equipped for the next step as the big league awaits
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
A special Betfair Chase day showed drone footage is vital in giving on-course punters the same treatment as those at home
A special Betfair Chase day showed drone footage is vital in giving on-course punters the same treatment as those at home
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
There's a key trend developing over the National fences - and I'll be sure to follow it in the Becher
There's a key trend developing over the National fences - and I'll be sure to follow it in the Becher
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
Hart on the rise: northern jockey shaping up to be the region's next genuine title contender after career-best season
Hart on the rise: northern jockey shaping up to be the region's next genuine title contender after career-best season
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Andrew Dietz
padlock
Champions Day spectacular boosted by new Group 1 - but is the added juvenile race a positive change?
Champions Day spectacular boosted by new Group 1 - but is the added juvenile race a positive change?
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
The climb to the summit has been steady - but there's no doubt Clifford Lee has got there now
The climb to the summit has been steady - but there's no doubt Clifford Lee has got there now
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
From Hackney to Hamilton: the unlikely alliance behind Kaiya Fraser's rise

From Hackney to Hamilton: the unlikely alliance behind Kaiya Fraser's rise

icon
Another View
padlock
Silence on Welsh jump racing rings more alarm bells than anything that was actually said - the sport must get on the front foot
Silence on Welsh jump racing rings more alarm bells than anything that was actually said - the sport must get on the front foot
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
Time for punters to trust Jamie Spencer - and there's an unsung jockey whose Ascot record is also stunning
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
The Classic trials are producing some serious talent - just when Epsom needs it more than ever
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
Time for punters to trust Jamie Spencer - and there's an unsung jockey whose Ascot record is also stunning
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
The Classic trials are producing some serious talent - just when Epsom needs it more than ever
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
Farewell to Ahoy Senor - a mercurial talent who epitomised the highs and lows of jump racing
Farewell to Ahoy Senor - a mercurial talent who epitomised the highs and lows of jump racing
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
Constitution Hill, Billy Loughnane and Yorkshire Glory - the season that put the 'all' in all-weather
Constitution Hill, Billy Loughnane and Yorkshire Glory - the season that put the 'all' in all-weather
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
JP McManus should roll the dice in the Gold Cup - but not necessarily with the horse we're all expecting
JP McManus should roll the dice in the Gold Cup - but not necessarily with the horse we're all expecting
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
The festival race set to head north again - and the 16-1 shot capable of bringing it home
The festival race set to head north again - and the 16-1 shot capable of bringing it home
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
Starve, sleep, win, repeat - the former champ who's riding out of his skin
Starve, sleep, win, repeat - the former champ who's riding out of his skin
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
Festive attendances boom warmly welcomed - but spare a thought for the track left out in the cold
Festive attendances boom warmly welcomed - but spare a thought for the track left out in the cold
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
Oh, Danny boy, the trainers are calling - and our Signposts section underlines this is a rider going places
Oh, Danny boy, the trainers are calling - and our Signposts section underlines this is a rider going places
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
Flat racing at Aintree would make sense - but what would that mean for another northern Jockey Club track?
Flat racing at Aintree would make sense - but what would that mean for another northern Jockey Club track?
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
He's the riding find of the season - and he looks well equipped for the next step as the big league awaits
He's the riding find of the season - and he looks well equipped for the next step as the big league awaits
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
A special Betfair Chase day showed drone footage is vital in giving on-course punters the same treatment as those at home
A special Betfair Chase day showed drone footage is vital in giving on-course punters the same treatment as those at home
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
There's a key trend developing over the National fences - and I'll be sure to follow it in the Becher
There's a key trend developing over the National fences - and I'll be sure to follow it in the Becher
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
Hart on the rise: northern jockey shaping up to be the region's next genuine title contender after career-best season
Hart on the rise: northern jockey shaping up to be the region's next genuine title contender after career-best season
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
Champions Day spectacular boosted by new Group 1 - but is the added juvenile race a positive change?
Champions Day spectacular boosted by new Group 1 - but is the added juvenile race a positive change?
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
The climb to the summit has been steady - but there's no doubt Clifford Lee has got there now
The climb to the summit has been steady - but there's no doubt Clifford Lee has got there now
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock