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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Andrew Dietz
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
From Hackney to Hamilton: the unlikely alliance behind Kaiya Fraser's rise
Another View
Silence on Welsh jump racing rings more alarm bells than anything that was actually said - the sport must get on the front foot
Andrew Dietz
Time for punters to trust Jamie Spencer - and there's an unsung jockey whose Ascot record is also stunning
Andrew Dietz
The Classic trials are producing some serious talent - just when Epsom needs it more than ever
Andrew Dietz
Farewell to Ahoy Senor - a mercurial talent who epitomised the highs and lows of jump racing
Andrew Dietz
Constitution Hill, Billy Loughnane and Yorkshire Glory - the season that put the 'all' in all-weather
Andrew Dietz
JP McManus should roll the dice in the Gold Cup - but not necessarily with the horse we're all expecting
Andrew Dietz
The festival race set to head north again - and the 16-1 shot capable of bringing it home
Andrew Dietz
Starve, sleep, win, repeat - the former champ who's riding out of his skin
Andrew Dietz
Festive attendances boom warmly welcomed - but spare a thought for the track left out in the cold
Andrew Dietz
Oh, Danny boy, the trainers are calling - and our Signposts section underlines this is a rider going places
Andrew Dietz
Flat racing at Aintree would make sense - but what would that mean for another northern Jockey Club track?
Andrew Dietz
He's the riding find of the season - and he looks well equipped for the next step as the big league awaits
Andrew Dietz
A special Betfair Chase day showed drone footage is vital in giving on-course punters the same treatment as those at home
Andrew Dietz
There's a key trend developing over the National fences - and I'll be sure to follow it in the Becher
Andrew Dietz
Hart on the rise: northern jockey shaping up to be the region's next genuine title contender after career-best season
Andrew Dietz
Champions Day spectacular boosted by new Group 1 - but is the added juvenile race a positive change?
Andrew Dietz
The climb to the summit has been steady - but there's no doubt Clifford Lee has got there now
Andrew Dietz
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
From Hackney to Hamilton: the unlikely alliance behind Kaiya Fraser's rise
Another View
Silence on Welsh jump racing rings more alarm bells than anything that was actually said - the sport must get on the front foot
Andrew Dietz
Time for punters to trust Jamie Spencer - and there's an unsung jockey whose Ascot record is also stunning
Andrew Dietz
The Classic trials are producing some serious talent - just when Epsom needs it more than ever
Andrew Dietz
Time for punters to trust Jamie Spencer - and there's an unsung jockey whose Ascot record is also stunning
Andrew Dietz
The Classic trials are producing some serious talent - just when Epsom needs it more than ever
Andrew Dietz
Farewell to Ahoy Senor - a mercurial talent who epitomised the highs and lows of jump racing
Andrew Dietz
Constitution Hill, Billy Loughnane and Yorkshire Glory - the season that put the 'all' in all-weather
Andrew Dietz
JP McManus should roll the dice in the Gold Cup - but not necessarily with the horse we're all expecting
Andrew Dietz
The festival race set to head north again - and the 16-1 shot capable of bringing it home
Andrew Dietz
Starve, sleep, win, repeat - the former champ who's riding out of his skin
Andrew Dietz
Festive attendances boom warmly welcomed - but spare a thought for the track left out in the cold
Andrew Dietz
Oh, Danny boy, the trainers are calling - and our Signposts section underlines this is a rider going places
Andrew Dietz
Flat racing at Aintree would make sense - but what would that mean for another northern Jockey Club track?
Andrew Dietz
He's the riding find of the season - and he looks well equipped for the next step as the big league awaits
Andrew Dietz
A special Betfair Chase day showed drone footage is vital in giving on-course punters the same treatment as those at home
Andrew Dietz
There's a key trend developing over the National fences - and I'll be sure to follow it in the Becher
Andrew Dietz
Hart on the rise: northern jockey shaping up to be the region's next genuine title contender after career-best season
Andrew Dietz
Champions Day spectacular boosted by new Group 1 - but is the added juvenile race a positive change?
Andrew Dietz
The climb to the summit has been steady - but there's no doubt Clifford Lee has got there now
Andrew Dietz