Sir Keir Starmer resigns as prime minister with Andy Burnham 1-25 to succeed him

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Sir Keir Starmer has resigned as prime minister and will lay out a timetable for his departure following a weekend spent considering his position, with Andy Burnham long odds-on to be Britain's next head of government.

Starmer became prime minister in July 2024 when his Labour Party won a landslide general election victory to return to office for the first time since 2010.

However, Starmer’s term has been characterised by U-turns and parliamentary unrest, while the prime minister also came under intense pressure over the decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US despite historic links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Standing outside Number 10 Downing Street on Monday, Starmer said: “The question my party is asking now is whether I’m best placed to lead us into the next general election. I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace.

“Every decision I’ve taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party. I have spoken to His Majesty the King this morning to inform him of my decision. I will ask the National Executive Committee of the Labour Party to set out a timetable with nominations [for a new leader] opening on July 9 and completed by the summer recess [July 16]. In the case of a contest, this will ensure a leader is in place in time for September.

“I will remain in post as prime minister until the contest is complete. I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power and I will also give my successor my full and unequivocal support, knowing they will inherit a Britain far stronger and fairer than the one I inherited two years ago.”

Racing and betting have endured a testing period under Starmer’s stewardship of the country. While his wife, Lady Victoria, attended the Coral-Eclipse meeting at Sandown the day after her husband’s election victory, and the couple attended St Leger day in September the same year, the relationship between racing, betting and the government has been strained at times.

Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer walk into the parade ring before the 2024 St Leger at Doncaster Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Last year British racing launched the ‘Axe the Racing Tax’ campaign after the government launched a consultation into whether to increase betting duty. While racing was spared a direct rise in betting tax, the hikes in other online betting duties have filtered through to the sport via cutbacks in sponsorship and restrictions in punter offers from bookmakers.

The proposed implementation of new affordability checks has also progressed on Starmer’s watch despite calls on the government to step in to scrutinise actions being taken by the Gambling Commission around the controversial measure.

Starmer ended the speech by thanking his staff and the civil service, and added: “When I leave the biggest job in the country, I shall spend more time on the most important job: being the best husband I can to my fantastic wife Vic, who has been a rock by my side through good time and bad, and being the best day I can to my beautiful children who are my pride and joy.”

Starmer is expected to be replaced as prime minister by Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester who was elected as MP for Makerfield following a crushing by-election victory last week. On the Betfair Exchange he is just 1-25 to be Britain's next prime minister.

Burnham, who was born in Aintree and spent time as culture secretary under Gordon Brown, is a known sports fan but has also previously campaigned against gambling sponsorship in sport and has argued for local authorities to have enhanced powers to act against gambling harm.

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