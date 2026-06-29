Former Tory MP Craig Williams pleads guilty over general election betting offence

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Former Conservative MP Craig Williams on Monday pleaded guilty to cheating at gambling by placing bets on the date of the 2024 general election.

The 41-year-old, who served as MP for Montgomeryshire and parliamentary private secretary to Rishi Sunak, was among 15 people to be charged, including party aides and a former police officer. They were charged with using confidential information to gain an unfair advantage in betting markets under the Gambling Act 2005.

Williams attended planning meetings before the general election and Southwark Crown Court heard that he placed bets of £250, £100 and £22.50 on the election date.

The prosecutor said on Monday: “Mr Williams, given his privileged position, was party to a number of meetings at Downing Street and Conservative headquarters, when the date of the general election was discussed. And now he has accepted, by his plea, that he has used that confidential and sensitive information to profit."

Williams admitted in June 2024 to making a "huge error in judgement" in placing the bets. He will not be sentenced until a number of co-defendants stand trial next year and in 2028.

The prosecution said it would not pursue three other charges against Williams relating to allegations of passing on confidential information to enable or assist others to cheat.

Brought by the Gambling Commission, the charges followed an investigation by the regulator into alleged betting on the date of the general election before Sunak's surprise decision to call one earlier than expected, on July 4, 2024. The then-prime minister made the announcement in May, when many anticipated an autumn date.

Read more:

Former Tory MP in court on general election betting charges

Former Tory MP among 15 charged for alleged cheating over bets placed on general election date

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