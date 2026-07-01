First minister refuses to answer question over the future of jump racing in Wales following greyhound ban

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The BHA says it is informing the new Welsh government of "the vital significance of horseracing" after first minister Rhun ap Iorwerth refused to engage with a question on the future of jump racing.

Plaid Cymru leader Ap Iorwerth was last month installed as the first non-Labour head of the Welsh government and during his fifth First Minister's Questions on Tuesday, he was invited to confirm the Senedd would not follow calls to ban horseracing in Wales.

Having noted that Plaid Cymru supported the ban on greyhound racing in Wales, Reform MS Cai Parry-Jones asked Ap Iorwerth: "Will you confirm to the Senedd today that you will not be moving to ban horseracing with jumps here in Wales?"

In his reply, Ap Iorwerth did not directly address the question, instead saying that the vote on greyhound racing "was a free vote, and I believe it was for most parties in the last Senedd".

There are concerns over the future of horseracing in Wales after the Welsh Senedd passed a ban on greyhound racing in March, which will come into force next year following the Welsh High Court's rejection of a judicial review of the decision.

In April, more scrutiny was placed on horseracing when Plaid Cymru's Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts MP called for jump racing to be banned in Wales.

Rhun ap Iorwerth: leader of Plaid Cymru Credit: Getty Images

A BHA spokesperson said on Wednesday: "The BHA has been active in the Senedd for a number of years, running a cross party group and engaging with the Welsh government on behalf of the industry.

“We will continue to engage with the new administration to make it aware of the vital significance of Welsh horseracing, which is an economic powerhouse, a cultural institution and a huge sporting success story for Wales.

“It is important the government continues the good work of its predecessor by ensuring that horseracing, which is such a vibrant part of the way of life in Wales, continues to receive official support.

"The horseracing industry has invested over £63 million since 2000 in equine welfare initiatives, which have helped deliver genuine progress, and politicians from across the political spectrum in Wales are on the record praising the high standards of equine welfare in our sport."

Following the outlawing of greyhound racing in Wales and Scotland earlier this year, the BHA said it did not believe the bans posed a threat to the future of horseracing in either nation.

The Welsh bill laid out a timeline to gradually wind down greyhound racing between April 2027 and April 2030, with Valley the country's sole greyhound track affiliated with the Greyhound Board of Great Britain.

Chepstow: home of the Welsh Grand National Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Wales has three operating racecourses – Chepstow, Ffos Las and Bangor – with jump racing taking place at all of them. Chepstow is the home of the country's most prestigious race, the Welsh Grand National, and alongside Ffos Las, it also stages Flat racing.

Welsh jumps trainer Tim Vaughan, who is based in the Vale of Glamorgan, expressed his concern at the lack of comment from the first minister and the uncertainty it has created.

"It doesn't bear thinking about, but I'm not shocked by it and fully expected it," he said. "It's like anything in life, once you've relented on one thing, it moves on to another thing. The wording in the greyhound ban was pretty intimating that they didn't want to use animals as part of entertainment and sport. In terms of horseracing, where is the line drawn in the sand?

"For businesses, trainers, racecourses, staff, hospitality – the list is endless – the financial implications it would have would be devastating. There's no other way to describe it."

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