Andy Burnham takes over as prime minister on Monday - and several key figures in his expected cabinet have racing and gambling in their sights

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Andy Burnham is set to focus on “the daily priorities facing people across the country” when he becomes prime minister on Monday.

Having been confirmed as Labour leader on Friday following Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation last month, Burnham will take over at 10 Downing Street and begin appointing members of his first cabinet.

Speculation has swirled as to who will hold key offices under the new prime minister and how they will help implement his agenda, which will include more regionalised power, greater public ownership of utilities, and an increase in the number of council homes being constructed.

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, Lucy Powell, Labour’s deputy leader, said: “He really understands the bigger, bolder measures that are needed to live up to the manifesto promises.”

Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, is expected to lose her position but could remain in cabinet. Last year, Reeves raised taxes on gambling companies but spared racing from direct taxation.

Rachel Reeves: could remain in cabinet Credit: Getty Images

She is likely to be replaced by Shabana Mahmood, the home secretary, rather than energy secretary Ed Miliband, who had been a leading candidate and who has previously clashed with racing after approving a controversial solar farm bordering the historic Limekilns gallops in Newmarket.

There has already been criticism of Mahmood’s potential elevation, including from Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for York Central.

Speaking to The Times, she said: “[Shabana] hasn’t got the level of skill and experience to provide the leadership that's needed in the Treasury. Ed has Treasury experience. That really does matter. Ed shines well above Shabana. It would be a mistake to appoint Shabana.”

Burnham said on Friday that he was still considering who to appoint to his cabinet, but reports indicate a number of pro-Starmer figures are set to depart, including housing minister Steve Reed.

How housing and house building progresses under Burnham’s leadership is likely to be scrutinised by racing. Kempton remains at threat of closure with housebuilder Barratt Redrow holding an option to buy the site from the Jockey Club to develop.

The future of Kempton racecourse remains uncertain

The planned rollout of affordability checks and the status of gambling advertising, particularly in sport, are also likely to be watched closely by the racing and betting industries.

Lisa Nandy, the culture secretary, was among those to back Burnham to become the new Labour leader. Her Wigan constituency borders Makerfield, where Burnham won a by-election to become an MP last month.

Speaking to the BBC this month, Nandy said she was not sure whether she would remain in her role or be offered a new position.

She added: “I think there will be two things that will be different under Andy Burnham. The first is that it will be faster and bolder, and he's willing to think very differently about how we deliver that change. The second thing that will be different is we will wear our hearts on our sleeves more."

Wes Streeting, who resigned as health secretary under Starmer, is a candidate to return to the role, according to media reports. Streeting had previously spoken of gambling as a public health issue and lobbied for it to be treated similarly to junk food, smoking and alcohol.

Louise Haigh, the former transport secretary, is tipped to return to cabinet, potentially in the key strategy role of chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. In 2022, Haigh received hospitality and tickets for the League One play-off final from Entain, the owner of Ladbrokes and Coral.

The position of party chair may be taken by Anneliese Midgley, who is chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Action Against Illegal Gambling.

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