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Racing Industry
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'Horseracing is one of Britain's greatest sporting success stories' - MPs back calls to save Kempton racecourse from developers

The runners past the stands in the King George at Kempton racecourse
Kempton racecourse's future was debated in parliament on TuesdayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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British racing was looking for a sign of faith in the halls of Westminster on Tuesday, and by and large it found it. 

For a brief moment, it looked as if the parliamentary debate on the future of British horseracing would be a much more dire affair. Mere minutes before the scheduled commencement there were just five MPs in attendance, but that number grew in the dying seconds before the off to a respectable showing of 15. 

Alas, the Grand Committee Room was never in danger of running out of seats, but those who did turn up had plenty to say, and the near unanimous cross-party verdict was wholly in favour of our sport.

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