How did we get here? A timeline of the five-year road to today's announcement on affordability checks

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It has been a long and torturous road since the Department of Culture, Media and Sport announced in late 2020 that the government planned to reform the 2005 Gambling Act. We trace the steps - and missteps - which have led from there to today's announcement that affordability checks on punters will be moving from the pilot scheme to full implementation, although with no precise timeline given.

2020

November

The Gambling Commission launches a consultation on customer interaction.

December

DCMS launches its review of the 2005 Gambling Act with a call for evidence which will attract 16,000 submissions.

2021

Dr James Noyes, one of the original proponents of affordability checks once a gambler had lost £100. Credit: jamesnoyes.co.uk

February

Social Market Foundation’s Dr James Noyes repeats calls for affordability checks to be introduced for anyone losing £100 or more a month

The industry sends letters to MPs with racecourse constituencies, spelling out the potential for a £60m per annum hit to racing if affordability checks are introduced.

2022

June

GC chief executive Andrew Rhodes appears before the House of Commons select committee.

October

Paul Scully MP (Con) succeeds Nigel Huddleston MP (Con) as gambling minister.

December

With reports circulating that affordability checks will be a key component in the government’s white paper, the Racing Post publishes a three-part series warning of the effect on racing’s finances and the potential growth of the black market.

2023

Paul Scully: said it is not the role of government or the commission to determine how much a person can afford to gamble

January

Gambling minister Paul Scully tells the Betting & Gaming Council annual meeting: "It is not the role of the government, it is not the role of the Gambling Commission, to tell people how much of their salary they are allowed to spend on gambling."

February

Racing Post’s Big Punting Survey reveals that one in six punters have already been subjected to checks.

March

Stuart Andrew MP (Con) takes over the gambling ministerial portfolio from Paul Scully MP (Con).

April

After much delay, the white paper is published under the title 'High Stakes: gambling reform for the digital age'. Among the proposals are a two-tier system of checks, with "light touch" background checks for either a £125 loss in a month or for £500 a year, while an “enhanced spending check” would be triggered for losses of £1,000 in 24 hours.

A month after taking over the gambling brief at DCMS, Stuart Andrew MP introduced the white paper in April 2023 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

July

Gambling Commission launches a consultation on white paper proposals.

August

Flutter chief executive Peter Jackson warns the proposals being consulted on are not “frictionless”, despite assurances in the government’s white paper.

September

Gambling Commission chief executive Andrew Rhodes and minister for gambling, Stuart Andrew, appear before the House of Commons' Culture, Media and Sport select committee. Rhodes makes the first public mention of a pilot scheme and says full implementation would only go ahead if the checks could be proved to be frictionless.

Gambling Commission chief Andrew Rhodes faces questions from the Culture, Media and Sport select committee

October

‘Right to Bet’ survey finds more than half of punters would reduce or stop betting if affordability checks are introduced.

The Gambling Commission’s consultation ends its submissions phase.

November

Racing launches a petition calling for a halt to the introduction of affordability checks. The target of 100,000 signatures is passed in three weeks, triggering a parliamentary debate the following February.

2024

January

Campaign encouraging the public to write to their MPs is launched.

March

John Gosden and Joe Saumarez Smith are among racing figures on a visit to 10 Downing Street to warn of the dangers of affordability checks.

Martin Cruddace, Tom Goff, Joe Saumarez Smith and John Gosden

April

GC introduces an interim code on affordability checks with a £25,000 threshold for demanding financial documents.

May

GC announces pilot scheme for “frictionless” checks using three credit reference agencies as part of a response to its white paper consultation.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls a general election before agreement on an increase in the Horserace Betting Levy can be finalised.

July

Labour wins a landslide at the general election, pledging to follow through with the aims of the gambling white paper. Labour peer Baroness Twycross is appointed as the new gambling minister.

Keir Starmer's incoming Labour government pledged to fulfil the aims of the 2023 white paper Credit: Getty Images

December

GC confirms online gambling has fallen from £10bn to £8.37bn in two years, with Racing Post analysis putting the “real terms” loss to the sector at £3bn.

2025

February

The second RP Big Punting Survey reports the number of bettors affected by affordability checks has more than doubled in two years, while five per cent of respondents admit to using a black market bookmaker.

April

The GC’s Tim Miller acknowledges the growing danger of the black market in an appearance before the House of Commons select committee for Health and Social Care.

The second half of the year sees racing and betting pivot away from affordability checks in the face of a more imminent threat, that of a proposed rise in gambling taxes in the November budget.

2026

February

Andrew Rhodes announces he will leave his role as chief executive of the Gambling Commission.

March

BHA chief executive Brant Dunshea calls for the government to halt affordability checks after levy reform is ruled out. The industry launches a new public campaign the following month.

BHA chief executive Brant Dunshea urged the government to halt the Gambling Commission's plans for affordability checks Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

May

The Betting and Gaming Council writes to the GC and the government warning that one in five punters will be caught up in affordability checks, and threatening legal action if they are formally introduced. The BGC’s Grainne Hurst says the GC’s pilot scheme has shown the checks to be “not fit for purpose”.

The GC’s board postpones a decision on full implementation, saying they need more time to fully weigh the evidence from the pilot scheme.

The SMF’s Dr James Noyes, one of the original proponents of affordability checks, resigns from the government’s advisory committee over concerns that no “meaningful evaluation” has been made of the affordability scheme pilot.

July

Gambling Commission announces that affordability checks will go ahead, although no date is set for the full introduction.

The numbers behind the news

£250m The cost to racing in lost revenues over five years, as modelled by independent consultants Regulus Partners in 2023

120,000 The number of racing punters who could face affordability checks, as projected by the Betting & Gaming Council

96,000 The number of punters from the figure above expected to refuse to provide financial documents

£13m The estimated annual loss in levy receipts from those 96,000 refusals

66% Survey respondents in 2021 who would be uncomfortable or very uncomfortable with a credit reference agency accessing their personal information

Read more:

Comment: racing faces catastrophic £250m hit as Gambling Commission ignores affordability warnings

Controversial affordability checks on punters given green light by Gambling Commission despite opposition from racing and bookmakers

British racing is almost completely ignored in key report - and the damage could be catastrophic