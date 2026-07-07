- More
How did we get here? A timeline of the five-year road to today's announcement on affordability checks
It has been a long and torturous road since the Department of Culture, Media and Sport announced in late 2020 that the government planned to reform the 2005 Gambling Act. We trace the steps - and missteps - which have led from there to today's announcement that affordability checks on punters will be moving from the pilot scheme to full implementation, although with no precise timeline given.
2020
November
The Gambling Commission launches a consultation on customer interaction.
December
DCMS launches its review of the 2005 Gambling Act with a call for evidence which will attract 16,000 submissions.
2021
February
Social Market Foundation’s Dr James Noyes repeats calls for affordability checks to be introduced for anyone losing £100 or more a month
The industry sends letters to MPs with racecourse constituencies, spelling out the potential for a £60m per annum hit to racing if affordability checks are introduced.
2022
June
GC chief executive Andrew Rhodes appears before the House of Commons select committee.
October
Paul Scully MP (Con) succeeds Nigel Huddleston MP (Con) as gambling minister.
December
With reports circulating that affordability checks will be a key component in the government’s white paper, the Racing Post publishes a three-part series warning of the effect on racing’s finances and the potential growth of the black market.
2023
January
Gambling minister Paul Scully tells the Betting & Gaming Council annual meeting: "It is not the role of the government, it is not the role of the Gambling Commission, to tell people how much of their salary they are allowed to spend on gambling."
February
Racing Post’s Big Punting Survey reveals that one in six punters have already been subjected to checks.
March
Stuart Andrew MP (Con) takes over the gambling ministerial portfolio from Paul Scully MP (Con).
April
After much delay, the white paper is published under the title 'High Stakes: gambling reform for the digital age'. Among the proposals are a two-tier system of checks, with "light touch" background checks for either a £125 loss in a month or for £500 a year, while an “enhanced spending check” would be triggered for losses of £1,000 in 24 hours.
July
Gambling Commission launches a consultation on white paper proposals.
August
Flutter chief executive Peter Jackson warns the proposals being consulted on are not “frictionless”, despite assurances in the government’s white paper.
September
Gambling Commission chief executive Andrew Rhodes and minister for gambling, Stuart Andrew, appear before the House of Commons' Culture, Media and Sport select committee. Rhodes makes the first public mention of a pilot scheme and says full implementation would only go ahead if the checks could be proved to be frictionless.
October
‘Right to Bet’ survey finds more than half of punters would reduce or stop betting if affordability checks are introduced.
The Gambling Commission’s consultation ends its submissions phase.
November
Racing launches a petition calling for a halt to the introduction of affordability checks. The target of 100,000 signatures is passed in three weeks, triggering a parliamentary debate the following February.
2024
January
Campaign encouraging the public to write to their MPs is launched.
March
John Gosden and Joe Saumarez Smith are among racing figures on a visit to 10 Downing Street to warn of the dangers of affordability checks.
April
GC introduces an interim code on affordability checks with a £25,000 threshold for demanding financial documents.
May
GC announces pilot scheme for “frictionless” checks using three credit reference agencies as part of a response to its white paper consultation.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls a general election before agreement on an increase in the Horserace Betting Levy can be finalised.
July
Labour wins a landslide at the general election, pledging to follow through with the aims of the gambling white paper. Labour peer Baroness Twycross is appointed as the new gambling minister.
December
GC confirms online gambling has fallen from £10bn to £8.37bn in two years, with Racing Post analysis putting the “real terms” loss to the sector at £3bn.
2025
February
The second RP Big Punting Survey reports the number of bettors affected by affordability checks has more than doubled in two years, while five per cent of respondents admit to using a black market bookmaker.
April
The GC’s Tim Miller acknowledges the growing danger of the black market in an appearance before the House of Commons select committee for Health and Social Care.
The second half of the year sees racing and betting pivot away from affordability checks in the face of a more imminent threat, that of a proposed rise in gambling taxes in the November budget.
2026
February
Andrew Rhodes announces he will leave his role as chief executive of the Gambling Commission.
March
BHA chief executive Brant Dunshea calls for the government to halt affordability checks after levy reform is ruled out. The industry launches a new public campaign the following month.
May
The Betting and Gaming Council writes to the GC and the government warning that one in five punters will be caught up in affordability checks, and threatening legal action if they are formally introduced. The BGC’s Grainne Hurst says the GC’s pilot scheme has shown the checks to be “not fit for purpose”.
The GC’s board postpones a decision on full implementation, saying they need more time to fully weigh the evidence from the pilot scheme.
The SMF’s Dr James Noyes, one of the original proponents of affordability checks, resigns from the government’s advisory committee over concerns that no “meaningful evaluation” has been made of the affordability scheme pilot.
July
Gambling Commission announces that affordability checks will go ahead, although no date is set for the full introduction.
The numbers behind the news
£250m The cost to racing in lost revenues over five years, as modelled by independent consultants Regulus Partners in 2023
120,000 The number of racing punters who could face affordability checks, as projected by the Betting & Gaming Council
96,000 The number of punters from the figure above expected to refuse to provide financial documents
£13m The estimated annual loss in levy receipts from those 96,000 refusals
66% Survey respondents in 2021 who would be uncomfortable or very uncomfortable with a credit reference agency accessing their personal information
Read more:
Comment: racing faces catastrophic £250m hit as Gambling Commission ignores affordability warnings
Controversial affordability checks on punters given green light by Gambling Commission despite opposition from racing and bookmakers
British racing is almost completely ignored in key report - and the damage could be catastrophic
Published on inAffordability Checks
Last updated
- 'A clear abdication of duty' - BHA CEO slams government over affordability checks and says decision is 'self-harm on an immense scale'
- Comment: racing faces catastrophic £250m hit as Gambling Commission ignores affordability warnings
- Controversial affordability checks on punters given green light by Gambling Commission despite opposition from racing and bookmakers
- Lack of parliamentary scrutiny of affordability checks 'beggars belief', says BHA
- ‘A complete dereliction of their duty’ - John Gosden hits out at government ‘insanity’ over affordability checks
- 'A clear abdication of duty' - BHA CEO slams government over affordability checks and says decision is 'self-harm on an immense scale'
- Comment: racing faces catastrophic £250m hit as Gambling Commission ignores affordability warnings
- Controversial affordability checks on punters given green light by Gambling Commission despite opposition from racing and bookmakers
- Lack of parliamentary scrutiny of affordability checks 'beggars belief', says BHA
- ‘A complete dereliction of their duty’ - John Gosden hits out at government ‘insanity’ over affordability checks