Silence on Welsh jump racing rings more alarm bells than anything that was actually said - the sport must get on the front foot

The biggest concern for racing in Wales last week was not what was said, but what wasn't. First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth declined to engage with a question about the future of jump racing and, in the current political climate, that silence inevitably raises uncomfortable questions.

Brief though the exchange was during First Minister's Questions, it set alarm bells ringing. Let's be clear: failing to directly address a question is markedly different from suggesting a ban on jump racing is under consideration.

But after what happened to greyhound racing in Wales, a comment from the First Minister making clear no such move was planned for horseracing would have been most welcome.