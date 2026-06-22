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Britain
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Andy Burnham wanted to 'relegate gambling sponsorship of sport to the history books' – and now he's set to be PM

Analysis: Racing and betting must now make their case to an incoming PM with a record of opposing gambling in sport

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There will be a new occupant of Number 10 after Sir Keir Starmer's resignation on Monday paved the way for Andy Burnham to become the next prime minister.

The former mayor of Greater Manchester is 1-33 on Betfair to take over at the head of the government after winning last week's Makerfield by-election and he could be in Downing Street as early as next month if nobody challenges him.

This political upheaval will have major implications for the racing and betting industries, which are already feeling the consequences of the government's decision to increase betting duties last year, while there is also huge uncertainty around the possible implementation of affordability checks.

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