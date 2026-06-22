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Andy Burnham wanted to 'relegate gambling sponsorship of sport to the history books' – and now he's set to be PM
Analysis: Racing and betting must now make their case to an incoming PM with a record of opposing gambling in sport
There will be a new occupant of Number 10 after Sir Keir Starmer's resignation on Monday paved the way for Andy Burnham to become the next prime minister.
The former mayor of Greater Manchester is 1-33 on Betfair to take over at the head of the government after winning last week's Makerfield by-election and he could be in Downing Street as early as next month if nobody challenges him.
This political upheaval will have major implications for the racing and betting industries, which are already feeling the consequences of the government's decision to increase betting duties last year, while there is also huge uncertainty around the possible implementation of affordability checks.
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- Bookies left reeling after 'string of punter-friendly results' at Royal Ascot as World Cup affects turnover
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- 'I don't see any reason why not' - Wathnan Racing could turn to Royal Ascot winner in bid for first Classic success