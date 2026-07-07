MP tells parliament: 'All racing appears united by the notion we must save Kempton - apart from the Jockey Club'

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Lincoln Jopp, the MP whose constituency includes Kempton, told parliament on Tuesday he had been “absolutely blown away” by the support racing had given the course since he raised concerns that the venue had come under renewed threat.

He was speaking at a debate on the future of British horseracing at Westminster Hall, held five days after he had informed a well-attended gathering of local residents in Sunbury that he had been told a planning application for 2,000 homes is set to be submitted by housebuilder Barratt Redrow.

The claim was subsequently denied by the company, which said it retained an option on the site but that "a planning application is not going to be submitted this year".

Jopp began stating his case by reading out the commentary on the closing stages of last year’s thrilling King George VI Chase at Kempton, to illustrate the venue’s importance, ending with “I was there!” and “You should have heard the roar!”

He claimed Kempton “is under very severe threat” but said of his renewed campaign: “I reached out to racing and I’ve been absolutely blown away.

“I was really surprised. I thought that when I reached out to horseracing that it would speak with 50-60 different voices but the whole of horseracing appears to be, with the exception of the Jockey Club, totally united by the notion that we must save Kempton Park from development.”

Watched by Nicky Henderson from the public gallery, Jopp cited responses from numerous people in racing.

Nicky Henderson attended the debate at Westminster Hall Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Among the submissions he read out were those from former top jockey Richard Dunwoody, who said: “It would be a tragedy to lose this racecourse”, and champion jumps trainer Dan Skelton, who pledged: “Kempton is an elite racing venue steeped in racing history with a lot more to offer in the future.”

Many fellow MPs cited the importance of the courses in their community, with Jerome Mayhew, whose constituency includes Fakenham, pointing to the benefit in “direct and indirect employment” and warning, “when a course goes, it goes forever”.

Several other members raised the multiple challenges that racing faces, with Louie French, the shadow minister for culture, media and sport, attacking the affordability checks being brought in by the Gambling Commission, an "arm's-length" body whose decisions are not controlled by parliament.

Responding to the debate, Stephanie Peacock, parliamentary under-secretary of state for sport, media, civil society and youth, said: "I know the honourable member for Spelthorne is deeply concerned about the long-term option agreement on the racecourse land which runs until 2028 and the local anxieties around potential housing development.

Stephanie Peacock: "The government does fully recognise the immense sporting and cultural value of this historic venue"

"The government does fully recognise the immense sporting and cultural value of this historic venue.

"While any specific development proposal remains a matter for local government and the independent planning process, we do completely understand just how much this internationally famous racecourse means to the heritage of British racing and the local community."

Broadening her remarks, she added: "His Majesty's government recognises the significant contribution that racing makes to British culture and its particular importance to the British economy. It plays a central role in the livelihood of many different communities.

"I'm well aware from my time as the shadow minister for gambling of the strength of support on both sides of the house for horseracing and some of the concerns and challenges that it faces.

"It is a world-class industry and it is the envy of the global sporting community."

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