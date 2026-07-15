Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Fixture list

British racecourse attendance down in first half of 2026 - but average crowd rises as cancelled fixtures take toll

British racecourse attendance down in first half of 2026 - but average crowd rises as cancelled fixtures take toll

icon
Fixture list
'I'm not convinced we've done the best to communicate' – Dunshea concedes BHA growth strategy lost in translation as 2027 fixture plans take shape
'I'm not convinced we've done the best to communicate' – Dunshea concedes BHA growth strategy lost in translation as 2027 fixture plans take shape
icon
On The Money
padlock
Extra millions to be pumped into British racing as BHA attempts to address horse population trends 'heading in the wrong direction'
Extra millions to be pumped into British racing as BHA attempts to address horse population trends 'heading in the wrong direction'
icon
Britain
'Clear focus and targeted investment' - industry-wide support for 2026 British fixture list changes
'Clear focus and targeted investment' - industry-wide support for 2026 British fixture list changes
icon
Britain
Why there is no quick fix when it comes to reducing overall number of fixtures
Why there is no quick fix when it comes to reducing overall number of fixtures
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Exclusive: Premier meetings to be slashed in 2026 - with BHA deciding what stays and what goes
Exclusive: Premier meetings to be slashed in 2026 - with BHA deciding what stays and what goes
icon
Britain
padlock
Trainers' chief bemoans 'painfully slow' pace of change following publication of 2025 fixture list
Trainers' chief bemoans 'painfully slow' pace of change following publication of 2025 fixture list
icon
Fixture list
padlock
No 'radical' changes as BHA reveals 2025 fixture list, but jockeys' representative warns approach is 'unsustainable'
No 'radical' changes as BHA reveals 2025 fixture list, but jockeys' representative warns approach is 'unsustainable'
icon
Britain
'Significant headwinds' facing British racing as falls in betting turnover continue
'Significant headwinds' facing British racing as falls in betting turnover continue
icon
Britain
Lingfield the latest battleground in Flutter-Arc media rights war as trainers call for prize-money agreement
Lingfield the latest battleground in Flutter-Arc media rights war as trainers call for prize-money agreement
icon
Britain
Betting operators urge patience as turnover on British racing falls by 5.9 per cent in the first three months of 2024
Betting operators urge patience as turnover on British racing falls by 5.9 per cent in the first three months of 2024
icon
Britain
Tom Marquand: 'Is anyone thrilled to be riding on a Sunday night? Absolutely not, and no-one ever will be'
Tom Marquand: 'Is anyone thrilled to be riding on a Sunday night? Absolutely not, and no-one ever will be'
icon
Britain
padlock
Sunday evening racing: 'Every single member of staff I spoke to yesterday was working this morning'
Sunday evening racing: 'Every single member of staff I spoke to yesterday was working this morning'
icon
Britain
padlock
Bookmakers report encouraging start for first Sunday evening fixture - but more data is needed before drawing any conclusions
Bookmakers report encouraging start for first Sunday evening fixture - but more data is needed before drawing any conclusions
icon
Britain
padlock
Premier Plumpton: there's no robbing Peter to pay Paul as prize-money rises across the board
Premier Plumpton: there's no robbing Peter to pay Paul as prize-money rises across the board
icon
Fixture list
padlock
ITV explains how it will 'evolve' its coverage of new Premier racing strategy
ITV explains how it will 'evolve' its coverage of new Premier racing strategy
icon
Fixture list
More Sundays set for terrestrial coverage as ITV sets out support for premierisation
More Sundays set for terrestrial coverage as ITV sets out support for premierisation
icon
Fixture list
padlock
Protected window: Lingfield 'has had to be flexible' after losing Winter Derby to Southwell amid fixture changes
Protected window: Lingfield 'has had to be flexible' after losing Winter Derby to Southwell amid fixture changes
icon
Fixture list
padlock
Need to 'maximise appeal' the driver behind culling of 20 jumps meetings from new-look fixture list
Need to 'maximise appeal' the driver behind culling of 20 jumps meetings from new-look fixture list
icon
Fixture list
Racing urged to embrace change following radical fixture list shake-up in bid to ensure sport's long-term health
Racing urged to embrace change following radical fixture list shake-up in bid to ensure sport's long-term health
icon
Fixture list
2024 fixture list explained: what are the main changes and why are they happening?
2024 fixture list explained: what are the main changes and why are they happening?
icon
Fixture list
Levy Board raises 2024 prize-money contribution by £3.2m in bid to support 'racing's aspiration to make change'
Levy Board raises 2024 prize-money contribution by £3.2m in bid to support 'racing's aspiration to make change'
icon
Fixture list
Comment: lots of questions still to be answered but British racing is being asked to lose its fear of failure
Comment: lots of questions still to be answered but British racing is being asked to lose its fear of failure
icon
Fixture list
padlock
Sunday racing: pilot scheme for six evening all-weather cards wins backing of stable staff chief
Sunday racing: pilot scheme for six evening all-weather cards wins backing of stable staff chief
icon
Fixture list
British racecourse attendance down in first half of 2026 - but average crowd rises as cancelled fixtures take toll

British racecourse attendance down in first half of 2026 - but average crowd rises as cancelled fixtures take toll

icon
Fixture list
'I'm not convinced we've done the best to communicate' – Dunshea concedes BHA growth strategy lost in translation as 2027 fixture plans take shape
'I'm not convinced we've done the best to communicate' – Dunshea concedes BHA growth strategy lost in translation as 2027 fixture plans take shape
icon
On The Money
padlock
Extra millions to be pumped into British racing as BHA attempts to address horse population trends 'heading in the wrong direction'
icon
Britain
'Clear focus and targeted investment' - industry-wide support for 2026 British fixture list changes
icon
Britain
Extra millions to be pumped into British racing as BHA attempts to address horse population trends 'heading in the wrong direction'
icon
Britain
'Clear focus and targeted investment' - industry-wide support for 2026 British fixture list changes
icon
Britain
Why there is no quick fix when it comes to reducing overall number of fixtures
Why there is no quick fix when it comes to reducing overall number of fixtures
icon
Bill Barber
padlock
Exclusive: Premier meetings to be slashed in 2026 - with BHA deciding what stays and what goes
Exclusive: Premier meetings to be slashed in 2026 - with BHA deciding what stays and what goes
icon
Britain
padlock
Trainers' chief bemoans 'painfully slow' pace of change following publication of 2025 fixture list
Trainers' chief bemoans 'painfully slow' pace of change following publication of 2025 fixture list
icon
Fixture list
padlock
No 'radical' changes as BHA reveals 2025 fixture list, but jockeys' representative warns approach is 'unsustainable'
No 'radical' changes as BHA reveals 2025 fixture list, but jockeys' representative warns approach is 'unsustainable'
icon
Britain
'Significant headwinds' facing British racing as falls in betting turnover continue
'Significant headwinds' facing British racing as falls in betting turnover continue
icon
Britain
Lingfield the latest battleground in Flutter-Arc media rights war as trainers call for prize-money agreement
Lingfield the latest battleground in Flutter-Arc media rights war as trainers call for prize-money agreement
icon
Britain
Betting operators urge patience as turnover on British racing falls by 5.9 per cent in the first three months of 2024
Betting operators urge patience as turnover on British racing falls by 5.9 per cent in the first three months of 2024
icon
Britain
Tom Marquand: 'Is anyone thrilled to be riding on a Sunday night? Absolutely not, and no-one ever will be'
Tom Marquand: 'Is anyone thrilled to be riding on a Sunday night? Absolutely not, and no-one ever will be'
icon
Britain
padlock
Sunday evening racing: 'Every single member of staff I spoke to yesterday was working this morning'
Sunday evening racing: 'Every single member of staff I spoke to yesterday was working this morning'
icon
Britain
padlock
Bookmakers report encouraging start for first Sunday evening fixture - but more data is needed before drawing any conclusions
Bookmakers report encouraging start for first Sunday evening fixture - but more data is needed before drawing any conclusions
icon
Britain
padlock
Premier Plumpton: there's no robbing Peter to pay Paul as prize-money rises across the board
Premier Plumpton: there's no robbing Peter to pay Paul as prize-money rises across the board
icon
Fixture list
padlock
ITV explains how it will 'evolve' its coverage of new Premier racing strategy
ITV explains how it will 'evolve' its coverage of new Premier racing strategy
icon
Fixture list
More Sundays set for terrestrial coverage as ITV sets out support for premierisation
More Sundays set for terrestrial coverage as ITV sets out support for premierisation
icon
Fixture list
padlock
Protected window: Lingfield 'has had to be flexible' after losing Winter Derby to Southwell amid fixture changes
Protected window: Lingfield 'has had to be flexible' after losing Winter Derby to Southwell amid fixture changes
icon
Fixture list
padlock
Need to 'maximise appeal' the driver behind culling of 20 jumps meetings from new-look fixture list
Need to 'maximise appeal' the driver behind culling of 20 jumps meetings from new-look fixture list
icon
Fixture list
Racing urged to embrace change following radical fixture list shake-up in bid to ensure sport's long-term health
Racing urged to embrace change following radical fixture list shake-up in bid to ensure sport's long-term health
icon
Fixture list
2024 fixture list explained: what are the main changes and why are they happening?
2024 fixture list explained: what are the main changes and why are they happening?
icon
Fixture list
Levy Board raises 2024 prize-money contribution by £3.2m in bid to support 'racing's aspiration to make change'
Levy Board raises 2024 prize-money contribution by £3.2m in bid to support 'racing's aspiration to make change'
icon
Fixture list
Comment: lots of questions still to be answered but British racing is being asked to lose its fear of failure
Comment: lots of questions still to be answered but British racing is being asked to lose its fear of failure
icon
Fixture list
padlock
Sunday racing: pilot scheme for six evening all-weather cards wins backing of stable staff chief
Sunday racing: pilot scheme for six evening all-weather cards wins backing of stable staff chief
icon
Fixture list