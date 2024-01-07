Premier Plumpton: there's no robbing Peter to pay Paul as prize-money rises across the board

The arrival of two Premier racedays at Plumpton has certainly spurred the racecourse executive to even greater heights when it comes to improving prize-money. But the Sussex track has been attempting to up its game for some time now, with GoodwinBet Sussex National day only the most obvious example.

If you look at the race programme and the prize-money that was on offer pre-pandemic, while the first Sunday in January was already a significant fixture by Plumpton’s standards, it was punching at a fraction of the weight it does in 2024.

In 2019 the multiple champion of France, Guillaume Macaire, brought Master Dino to Plumpton for the Class 3 novice chase. A committed Anglophile, Macaire may have been charmed by the atmosphere at the track, though was probably less enthralled by the rewards on offer as he scanned the racecard.