Lots of questions still to be answered but British racing is being asked to lose its fear of failure
Ask any racehorse owner, breeder, trainer or jockey and they will tell you there are plenty of times when you try something and it does not work. You just have to learn from experience.
With the publication of the 2024 fixture list and the shake-up to the status quo it contains, that is just what the BHA is asking British racing to consider.
The governing body unveiled a number of changes to the 2024 fixture list on Tuesday as the foundation of a wider industry strategy being formulated to help British racing negotiate the many storms that are buffeting the sport and ensure its long-term future.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Need to 'maximise appeal' the driver behind culling of 20 jumps meetings from new-look fixture list
- Protected window: Lingfield 'has had to be flexible' after losing Winter Derby to Southwell amid fixture changes
- Levy Board raises 2024 prize-money contribution by £3.2m in bid to support 'racing's aspiration to make change'
- Sunday racing: pilot scheme for six evening all-weather cards wins backing of stable staff chief
- 2024 fixture list explained: what are the main changes and why are they happening?
- Need to 'maximise appeal' the driver behind culling of 20 jumps meetings from new-look fixture list
- Protected window: Lingfield 'has had to be flexible' after losing Winter Derby to Southwell amid fixture changes
- Levy Board raises 2024 prize-money contribution by £3.2m in bid to support 'racing's aspiration to make change'
- Sunday racing: pilot scheme for six evening all-weather cards wins backing of stable staff chief
- 2024 fixture list explained: what are the main changes and why are they happening?