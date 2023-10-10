Lots of questions still to be answered but British racing is being asked to lose its fear of failure

Ask any racehorse owner, breeder, trainer or jockey and they will tell you there are plenty of times when you try something and it does not work. You just have to learn from experience.

With the publication of the 2024 fixture list and the shake-up to the status quo it contains, that is just what the BHA is asking British racing to consider.

The governing body unveiled a number of changes to the 2024 fixture list on Tuesday as the foundation of a wider industry strategy being formulated to help British racing negotiate the many storms that are buffeting the sport and ensure its long-term future.