British racecourse attendance down in first half of 2026 - but average crowd rises as cancelled fixtures take toll

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Overall racecourse attendance was down in the first half of the year but the average crowd showed an increase on 2025, according to figures released today.

Data collated by the Levy Board and analysed by the Racecourse Association showed that 2,398,184 people attended a British racecourse from January to the end of June, which was a 1.3 per cent decrease on the same period last year.

However, 66 scheduled fixtures have been cancelled this year compared to 32 in 2025, and the average crowd of 3,455 showed a 0.8 per cent increase.

The RCA pointed to the fact that total and average attendances were more than 3.5 per cent higher than in 2024 as evidence that the underlying trend remains on an upward curve.

It also highlighted the negative impact of fixtures at Cheltenham, Haydock and Chelmsford being lost or rearranged; the damaging effect of the heatwave which caused abandonments or shifts to less racegoer-friendly times; and the difficulty of competing with the Fifa World Cup.

Nevertheless, attendances were up on all five days of Royal Ascot and other success stories included Epsom's two-day Derby and Oaks meeting (up 27.6 per cent on last year), Father's Day at Pontefract (where the crowd was 35.2 per cent higher) and Easter Saturday at Newton Abbot (up 50 per cent).

RCA chief executive Alex Eade said: “The large number of lost fixtures seen this year, for a variety of reasons, included a number of significant events. Despite this unprecedented situation, the average attendance at British racecourses has continued to grow.

“With the insight from Project Beacon now firmly embedded, fantastic engagement driven by GBR [Great British Racing] and some notable innovations in digital marketing delivered at a local level, it is pleasing to see such a range of events listed with strong attendance growth. From the pinnacle of Flat racing at Royal Ascot and the Betfred Oaks and Derby to family fun days at Newton Abbot and Pontefract, racecourses have demonstrated their versatility as hosts of wonderful days out.

“While it is disappointing to see the overall attendance figure fall by 1.3 per cent, the clear explanation for this means the sport should be confident in its growth initiatives which have underpinned the increased attendance seen in 2025 and earlier this year.”

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