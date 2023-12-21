ITV explains how it will 'evolve' its coverage of new Premier racing strategy

ITV viewers should not expect a big-bang-type change to their viewing experience when the first Premier raceday is broadcast from Cheltenham on New Year's Day, with the channel aiming to progressively roll out improvements to its coverage as the concept takes hold next year.

But ITV Racing editor Tim Williams is confident that, as much as any on-screen presentational changes, British racing's new plan to bolster its best meetings will offer some significant upside for the free-to-air audience.

The first steps in creating a visual brand for the public to identify with were announced this week, while racing's leaders have pledged innovation in the way the action is presented both on- and off-track in an attempt to arrest the decline in racecourse attendances, field sizes and betting turnover.

ITV was not party to the discussions that led to the announcement of 170 Premier racedays, which will feature increased prize-money and a protected window between 2pm and 4pm on most Saturdays to give the best racing more room to breathe.

More than half of those fixtures in 2024 – 89 of 170 – fall on a Saturday and will naturally be covered by ITV, while the broadcaster will also offer increased support to Sundays, another key element of the premierisation plan.

"Premierisation is not something we’ve been involved in creating but, as always, ITV Racing will look to support the whole industry, along with any efforts to grow the sport and boost the racing we broadcast," said Williams. "In the course of 2024 the viewers will see some evolution in the coverage. Ruby Walsh has now got a whole analysis hub and we’ll be building on that.

"There’s also a project we’re involved in with RMG [Racecourse Media Group] called Race IQ. It’s in its very early days but is an innovative use of data that Ruby and Richard Hoiles will be making more use of."

Additional use of Premier branding on some of the ITV graphics packages will be introduced gradually, while Williams believes one unintended upside of moving six fixtures to morning slots will be that a live race can be broadcast during ITV4's Opening Show preview programme.

"One of the knock-on effects from the changes to the fixture list is that we'll be showing a race in the Opening Show on those Saturdays where there is a morning card," said Williams. "That will start on the Saturday of Lingfield’s Winter Million meeting [January 20], when we are at Ascot in the afternoon.

"In terms of the 'look' of our broadcasts, it’s not that there will be no change. We’ll focus on evolving the coverage in the best way we can and we’ll be explaining the concept of Premier racing to our audience on New Year's Day. We obviously share the industry’s desire to boost the racing that we broadcast.

"Old Roan Chase day and the Haldon Gold Cup are good examples of a Premier raceday we will be showing next year."

