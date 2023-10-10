BHA unveils 170 Premier racedays as major shake-up to the 2024 fixture list is revealed

British racing has unveiled 170 new Premier racedays for 2024 in the biggest shake-up to the fixture list in recent memory.

The meetings will feature higher prize-money with the aim of showcasing British racing's best races in a bid to increase fan engagement, improve revenues, recruit and retain owners and encourage the best horses to be trained and raced in Britain.

The proposals, recommended by the cross-industry commercial committee and approved by the BHA board, are set to be implemented and tested for an initial two-year period.

To finance the changes the Levy Board has agreed to increase its overall fixture funding for 2024 by £3.2 million following a lengthy period of negotiations with racing's leadership.

2024 British fixture list

Among the other key changes to the 2024 fixture list published on Tuesday were:

The creation of a protected window between 2pm and 4pm for Premier racedays on Saturday to control the number of fixtures, allowing them "room to breathe" to improve revenues from betting and media rights

Better use of Sunday racing through the creation of a stronger fixture list, including 29 Premier racedays, and the pilot of six Sunday evening fixtures in the first quarter of the year

Six Saturday fixtures in a new morning slot and 35 starting on late Saturday afternoon

Efforts to create more competitive racing through improved field sizes by reducing the size of the fixture list and race programme, including the removal of 300 jump races and 20 jump meetings, bringing the overall schedule for 2024 down to 1,468 meetings

Measures to support the sport's workforce with the creation of breaks for both codes, including geographic breaks and rider-restricted racedays on the Flat

The BHA said industry modelling estimated that British racing's finances would improve by £90m over the five-year period from 2024 to 2028 as a result of its industry strategy work compared with a scenario in which nothing was done and in which industry revenues would continue to decline.

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington said the creation of the 2024 fixture list had been "truly collaborative" on a scale she had not seen before in the industry, while recognising there had been losers in the process.

She added: "There was agreement across the industry that steps were required to increase racing’s appeal to customers at the earliest opportunity, as well as addressing the current headwinds facing the sport.

"We accept and expected that, with significant change, there will always be some who feel that the cards have not fallen their way. However, the objective for these changes is that they grow the sport as a whole, with benefits that reach throughout the entire industry in the medium to long-term."

Julie Harrington: "The objective for these changes is that they grow the sport as a whole" Credit: John Grossick

Harrington reiterated that the changes would be introduced on a trial basis and would be "closely monitored and measured".

She added: "This is the first major step in what is a long-term transformational plan. The expectation is that the changes should generate more revenue, which will allow us to invest in other key areas – including attracting new fans and new owners and increasing the reward and recognition of all our existing participants."

BHA chair Joe Saumarez Smith said British racing's new governance structure, which made the BHA the ultimate decision-making body in the sport, had enabled progress to be made.

He added: "It has allowed for bold, positive decisions to be made, while ensuring that the views of everyone affected have been properly considered.

"The simple fact of the matter is this – the sport has to take radical steps if it is to retain its pre-eminent place in British culture and at the pinnacle of world racing. The changes we are introducing for 2024 are a significant first step in this process."

Read this next:

2024 fixture list explained: what are the main changes and why are they happening?

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.