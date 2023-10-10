Racing Post logo
Lingfield 'has had to be flexible' after losing Winter Derby to Southwell amid fixture changes

Lord North: primed for the Dubai Turf following success in the Winter Derby
Lord North wins last year's Winter Derby, which will be transferred to Southwell next year Credit: Mark Cranham

Lingfield's loss is Southwell's gain as the Nottinghamshire track will host a Group race for the first time in 2024 with the Winter Derby moving between the two courses under changes to the fixture list.

The floodlit meeting, on February 24, will have Premier fixture status and be shown on ITV in a late afternoon slot. Kempton hosts the other Premier meeting that Saturday. The Group 3 Winter Derby has been run at Lingfield since its inception in 1998.

In total 41 meetings in 2024 will be moved to provide the ring-fenced two-hour shop window for Premier meetings, with 35 cards starting after 4pm and six beginning in the morning and finishing before 2pm. 

Stuart RileyReporter
Jack HaynesReporter
Published on 10 October 2023Last updated 18:13, 10 October 2023
