Trainers' chief bemoans 'painfully slow' pace of change following publication of 2025 fixture list

National Trainers Federation chief executive Paul Johnson has criticised what he described as the "painfully slow" pace of advance in key areas of British racing's strategy, including work to grow the future fan and customer base of the sport.

Johnson was responding to criticism over the publication of the 2025 fixture list, which leading Newmarket trainer Amy Murphy described on Thursday as falling way short of what she feels is the "drastic action" required to improve the lot of participants.

Prize-money levels in 2025 for meetings labelled Premier racing fixtures – the flagship element of the two-year trial which emerged from detailed work on a new strategy unveiled in the autumn of 2023 – will rise by ten per cent.