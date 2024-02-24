Tom Marquand: 'Is anyone thrilled to be riding on a Sunday night? Absolutely not, and no-one ever will be'
Tom Marquand says members of Britain's Flat weighing room remain largely unhappy at the prospect of racing on a Sunday evening after four of the six trial meetings.
A member of the Professional Jockeys' Association (PJA) board since last summer, Marquand is yet to ride at any of the trial's fixtures, but said the subject of extending the racing week in the hope of bringing untapped betting revenue into the sport remained "a live topic of conversation" among his colleagues.
He also believes that should racing's decision-makers elect to go forward with more permanent arrangements to integrate Sunday evenings into the fixture list, the elevated prize-money levels associated with the trial must remain to avoid a "scary" situation for jockeys down the line.
Published on 24 February 2024
Last updated 17:08, 24 February 2024
