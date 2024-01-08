Bookmakers report encouraging start for first Sunday evening fixture - but more data is needed before drawing any conclusions

Wolverhampton's first Sunday evening fixture has received broadly positive reviews from leading bookmakers, although there were differences of opinion as to how impactful the landmark meeting was in terms of business.

A trial of six Sunday evening meetings was included in Britain's revamped 2024 fixture list, with racing's leaders seeking to explore whether opening a previously off-limits part of the week could unlock extra revenues for the sport. All those firms contacted by the Racing Post reiterated that it was important to look at all six meetings in the round.

Paddy Power said the inaugural card "performed really well," citing Wolverhampton as among the best five meetings of the week, while Flutter stablemate Betfair described week one as "very encouraging". Ladbrokes Coral felt it was "a solid start", while BetVictor said business was on a par with the track's card on Tuesday night.