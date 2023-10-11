More Sundays set for terrestrial coverage as ITV sets out support for premierisation
ITV's 2024 schedule is set to feature an increased amount of coverage of Sunday meetings, as the channel's racing editor Richard Willoughby welcomed the drive to improve quality and competitiveness which underpins the introduction of 170 Premier meetings in the newly unveiled fixture list for next year.
The network will begin a renewed four-year contract on January 1 and Willoughby expects a handful of extra Sundays to feature among the core 100 fixtures, while he pointed to the flexibility ITV has in terms of carrying any given card.
"We're still working through next year's schedule but I think at least a couple of extra Sundays will appear as part of the core fixtures," said Willoughby.
