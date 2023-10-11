Racing Post logo
More Sundays set for terrestrial coverage as ITV sets out support for premierisation

A 2024 fixture list plan would result in only three meetings being permitted to take place within a two-hour Saturday afternoon ITV window.
ITV: set to expand coverage in 2024

ITV's 2024 schedule is set to feature an increased amount of coverage of Sunday meetings, as the channel's racing editor Richard Willoughby welcomed the drive to improve quality and competitiveness which underpins the introduction of 170 Premier meetings in the newly unveiled fixture list for next year.

The network will begin a renewed four-year contract on January 1 and Willoughby expects a handful of extra Sundays to feature among the core 100 fixtures, while he pointed to the flexibility ITV has in terms of carrying any given card.

"We're still working through next year's schedule but I think at least a couple of extra Sundays will appear as part of the core fixtures," said Willoughby.

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 11 October 2023Last updated 19:35, 11 October 2023
