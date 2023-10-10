2024 fixture list explained: what are the main changes and why are they happening?

On Tuesday, the BHA released the 2024 fixture list, which features a number of radical changes. Below we examine some of the key initiatives.

How has the fixture list changed?

The headline change is the creation of 170 Premier fixtures, which will benefit from increased prize-money and serve as the sport's shop window.

A large number of the new top-class fixtures will be on Saturdays, when limits will be applied to the number of meetings that can take place in a two-hour protected window between 2pm and 4pm.

As a result, there will be six 'morning' fixtures that must end before 2pm on a Saturday, and 35 designated as 'late afternoon fixtures' starting after 4pm on a Saturday. The first of the morning fixtures is at Lingfield on January 20, with others at Chelmsford, Catterick, Kelso, Bangor and Wetherby.

There will also be improved racing on Sundays, with the creation of 29 Premier fixtures and a pilot of six evening fixtures which will all be at all-weather tracks during January, February and March. The first is at Wolverhampton on January 7.

In addition to trying to showcase and differentiate the best of the action, the new fixture list is also focused on improving competitiveness. For example, there will be a reduction of 300 jump races, while some summer Flat races will move to the autumn and spring.

All the changes are for a two-year trial period.

Why have the changes been introduced?

The changes are the first phase of the sport's new long-term industry strategy and were proposed by the cross-industry commercial committee.

They have been designed to halt the worrying decline in a number of key areas, including attendances, field sizes and betting turnover on racing.

Premier racedays are an attempt to highlight and promote the best the sport has to offer, making it easier to sell to new and existing customers.

It is also hoped increasing prize-money for those fixtures will help to retain owners and stem a drain of equine talent to more lucrative jurisdictions.

Field sizes last year were at their lowest for more than 30 years, so the number of fixtures have been reduced in an attempt to improve them.

What are the criteria for Premier fixtures and how will they be funded?

Premier fixtures will be staged by 38 British courses and be supported by increased prize-money and promotion.

Saturday and midweek afternoon fixtures have to have a minimum prize-money fund of £250,000 on the Flat and £200,000 over jumps. No race can be worth less than £20,000 on the Flat and £15,000 over jumps, while the meeting also needs terrestrial TV coverage.

Sunday and midweek Premier fixtures will offer a minimum fund of £225,000 (Flat) and £185,000 (jumps). There are 29 Premier racedays on Sundays. They did not require ITV coverage in 2024 or 2025, although those with it will receive 'preferential status'.

Overall, there will be greater investment in prize-money, including an additional £3.8 million of Levy Board funding for Premier racedays.

There will be some redistribution of funds from other meetings, meaning the Levy Board will actually contribute an extra £3.2 million. Minimum race values at non-Premier fixtures will remain unaltered.

How will success be measured and what is the goal?

The initiatives will be rolled out on a two-year trial and will be measured against several benchmarks, set to be released in the coming weeks.

The benchmarks, which will be reported against on a monthly basis, will cover a range of factors including attendances, ownership levels and betting turnover.

Against the backdrop of the likely financial impact of affordability checks, industry modelling projects an estimated £90m improvement for the sport's finances during a five-year period from 2024 to 2028 when compared with a 'do nothing' scenario, in which revenues continue to decline.

