'The Curragh should suit him well' - Sprewell set for rematch with Auguste Rodin in Irish Derby

Jessica Harrington confirmed that the Derby fourth Sprewell will now be aimed at the Irish Derby at the Curragh, in which he could face an intriguing rematch with Epsom hero Auguste Rodin.

The son of Churchill met significant interference three furlongs out at Epsom, where he found himself short of room when surrounded by the weakening trio of Passenger, Military Order and Arrest.

Jockey Shane Foley bided his time to wait for a gap to appear and received another bump from Passenger once in the clear, but finished well to claim fourth, seven lengths behind Auguste Rodin.