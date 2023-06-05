'We enjoyed it every bit as much as the first' - Aidan O'Brien still on cloud nine and Curragh could be next for Auguste Rodin

Auguste Rodin returned to work on Monday morning, with Aidan O'Brien reporting his first canter back to have gone smoothly and nominating the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby as potentially the colt's next public appearance.

Galileo, High Chaparral, Camelot and Australia did the English-Irish Derby double for O'Brien and Saturday's Epsom hero is 4-6 with Paddy Power to emulate his illustrious predecessors at the Curragh on July 2, when runner-up King Of Steel, Sprewell and Arrest could all have another crack at the son of Deep Impact.

O'Brien was adamant in the lead-up to the 244th Derby that racegoers could see a completely different Auguste Rodin to the one they saw at Newmarket, and he was vindicated when Ryan Moore brought him home half a length in front of King Of Steel. Now the dust has settled, the master trainer said the feeling he got after Derby number nine was every bit as special as when Galileo crossed the line to give him Derby number one 22 years ago.