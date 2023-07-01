Auguste Rodin primed for Derby double - but Epsom rivals fancy their chances of getting closer

Auguste Rodin all set for tilt at Derby double

Aidan O'Brien has reported preparations have gone smoothly for his Epsom hero Auguste Rodin ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh as he bids to become the first horse since the Dermot Weld-trained Harzand in 2016 to complete the Derby double, while Australia was the last Ballydoyle colt to land both Classics in 2014.

Having always been labelled a special prospect, Auguste Rodin lived up to his lofty reputation as a two-year-old. O'Brien's colt got his head in front three times last season in a campaign which included the Group 2 Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown and culminated in a powerful display in the Group 1 Vertem Futurity at Doncaster where he defied the testing ground to gallop away to the good by three and a half lengths.

On the back of showing such conspicuous promise, he was sent off a well-fancied 13-8 favourite in the 2,000 Guineas in May, but endured a luckless trip at Newmarket, getting hampered in the early skirmishes before ultimately weakening into 12th.

However, O'Brien's confidence never wavered and we saw the real Auguste Rodin when he unleashed a devastating change of pace at Epsom to come with an irresistible charge down the outside to edge out the subsequent Royal Ascot winner King Of Steel by half a length, with the reopposing White Birch and Sprewell back in third and fourth.

A son of the prolific Galileo mare Rhododendron, should Auguste Rodin land the Irish Classic it would mark his trainer's 100th European Classic, his 15th Irish Derby and also jockey Ryan Moore's first success in the contest.

O'Brien also saddles four other contenders who you should dismiss at your peril.

The champion trainer said: "Auguste Rodin is in good form and all has gone well with him since Epsom. Obviously we were delighted with how he won the Derby so we’re looking forward to getting him out again. Adelaide River and San Antonio both ran in the Derby, but we thought neither of them handled the track. We think they have gone the right way since Epsom and we think the Curragh might suit them better.

"The Queen’s Vase was a bit of a messy race for Peking Opera. Ryan thought Frankie controlled it from the front. He won a Listed race at Navan before that and has been in good form since Ascot. Covent Garden is a good, genuine horse and is very honest."

White Birch a lively contender for the Murphy stable

The John Murphy-trained White Birch has done nothing but progress in his five starts so far and the Cork stable will be hoping their son of Ulysses can take another step forward at the Curragh where he bids to reverse a five-and-a-quarter-length defeat at Epsom with Auguste Rodin.

The prospect of getting closer to his Epsom conqueror seems far from fanciful as all didn't go to plan for Murphy's charge at Epsom. Having been slow away from the stalls, White Birch had to take his medicine and wait patiently out the back which caused him to be dead last at the three-furlong pole.

From there on, he really started to pick up momentum and finish with a rattle to get up for third. The Group 3 Ballysax winner has produced three top-class efforts this season and he has definite claims of delivering a first Classic for his handlers.

Assistant trainer George Murphy reported their contender in fine form: "He’s been super since Epsom," he said. "He handles everything very well and he’s very tough. Hopefully he is still progressing and improving from run to run.

"It’s going to be very difficult to beat Auguste Rodin, but we arrive fit and well so you’d hope we could give him a race. The Curragh should suit him well, it’s a long straight and a stiff finish which seems like it could play to his strengths."

White Birch with John Murphy's assistant trainer and son George Credit: Patrick McCann

Sprewell out to provide Harrington with a first Irish Derby triumph

Sprewell will seek to give Jessica Harrington a maiden success in the Irish Derby and connections will be hoping the son of Churchill can be afforded a bit more luck than what he had when fourth in the Derby.

Harrington's colt was badly hampered just as his run was winding up at Epsom, while also suffering a significant bump from Passenger once in the clear, and did remarkably well to recover and finish seven lengths behind the reopposing winner.

Regular rider Shane Foley has produced a herculean effort to be fit to ride having broken his collarbone at Gowran Park just four weeks ago.

Harrington said: "Preparations have gone well and he’s in good form. I’ve been happy with him. It looks like it will be lovely good ground and he ran a very good race at Epsom. He probably surprised a few people with how well he ran there. It’s great to have Shane back riding as well."

What they say

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Proud And Regal

We’re stepping up to a mile and a half with Proud And Regal as the mile might have been a bit sharp for him in the Irish 2,000 Guineas. He has been in good form since the Guineas so hopefully he can run well. We’ll have to see if he'll stay the trip but it’s definitely worth trying.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Up And Under

Up And Under has had three good runs and hasn’t done anything wrong yet. Most of his form is on softer ground, but he has earned his spot in a race of this class. His form has been franked the last twice so we’re looking forward to running him.

