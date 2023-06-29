'We're looking forward to getting him started back' - Group 1 winner Al Riffa to step up to 1m2f for Curragh return

Joseph O'Brien is set to hand Al Riffa his first start since September as the three-year-old is primed to make his seasonal reappearance in the Group 3 Paddy Power International Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.

The son of Wootton Bassett was one of the top juveniles in Ireland last season, winning two out of his three starts which culminated in a powerful display when landing the Group 1 Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh where he defeated subsequent Group 1 winner Proud And Regal.

O'Brien said: "Al Riffa runs in the International Stakes. We're looking forward to getting him started back – it looks a suitable spot for him."