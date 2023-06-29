Racing Post logo
'We're looking forward to getting him started back' - Group 1 winner Al Riffa to step up to 1m2f for Curragh return

Al Riffa gives Joseph O'Brien his 1000th career winner in the opening juvenile maiden
Al Riffa: set to return at the Curragh on SundayCredit: Caroline Norris

Joseph O'Brien is set to hand Al Riffa his first start since September as the three-year-old is primed to make his seasonal reappearance in the Group 3 Paddy Power International Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.

The son of Wootton Bassett was one of the top juveniles in Ireland last season, winning two out of his three starts which culminated in a powerful display when landing the Group 1 Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh where he defeated subsequent Group 1 winner Proud And Regal.

O'Brien said: "Al Riffa runs in the International Stakes. We're looking forward to getting him started back – it looks a suitable spot for him."

Conor FennellyReporter
Justin O'HanlonReporter
Published on 29 June 2023Last updated 16:00, 29 June 2023
