Irish Derby needed a star and it has one in Auguste Rodin as Moore and O'Brien chase landmark success

For the first time since Treasure Beach led home an Irish Derby 1-2-3 for Aidan O’Brien under Colm O’Donoghue in 2011, the country’s premier Classic returns to a Sunday slot to host the superlative Epsom hero Auguste Rodin.

The race needs a star, and in the brilliant Derby winner it at least has that. Maybe there will yet be more of a treat in store than a virtuoso demonstration of flagrant superiority – who knows how things will unfold when the gates open on to the vast Curragh expanse for the 12-furlong feature – but the situation would be grim enough without the talented Ballydoyle colt.

Much like the Curragh itself following its shiny €81.2 million revamp, the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby has struggled to regain its former status as one of European racing’s definitive Classics. The switch to a Saturday evening slot came about in an attempt to reinvigorate the Group 1’s lustre and reverse falling attendances, but it wasn’t enough.

Richard ForristalIreland editor
Published on 1 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 1 July 2023
