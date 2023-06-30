'She is going to come on leaps and bounds' - Ylang Ylang 10-1 for 2024 Guineas after impressive debut

The anticipated debut of Frankel filly Ylang Ylang was worth waiting for after she proved much too good for 11 unraced rivals in the juvenile fillies' maiden at the Curragh on Friday evening.

Much of the anticipation was due to her 1,500,000gns yearling price tag and, although it was difficult to say she was worth it, the impression after this performance was she could be anything.

Sent to the front early by Ryan Moore, she was given a soft lead and took a few strides to pick up. When Moore gave her a backhander inside the last, however, she changed legs and quickened away in taking style to win by two and three-quarter lengths.

Paddy Power have cut her to 10-1 for the 2024 1,000 Guineas (from 25-1).

Trainer Aidan O'Brien said: "She had never been away, so was very babyish, and I would say she is going to come on leaps and bounds. It was nice to see her doing that. Ryan said she was only playing around in front and he just had to give her a backhander to get down and stretch.

"I suppose we will come back here for the Debutante Stakes in August. The timing of that race would be perfect, and then probably to the Moyglare. She has been working well with good colts, which is normally a good sign, and she won in a good time too."

