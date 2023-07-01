Bargain buy Via Sistina 'much the best' as she leads home 1-2 for the British challengers in Pretty Polly Stakes

Bought for just 5,000gns at the December yearling sales in 2019, Via Sistina reached the Group 1 summit with a commanding success in the Yulong Pretty Polly Stakes under Jamie Spencer, giving trainer George Boughey his first success at the highest level in Ireland.

It was not without controversy, but she overcame some adversity and showed herself to be a mare of the highest class.

She slightly missed the break, and they went a good clip meaning Spencer found himself a bit further back than ideal. However, from early in the straight she started to quicken and made rapid headway down the outside, but as she was getting to the front she edged right and badly interfered with both the fourth-placed Rosscarbery and runner-up Stay Alert.

The manner in which she quickened clear to win by an eased-down two lengths meant she was never going to lose the race in the stewards' inquiry which inevitably followed.

Spencer said: “I was very concerned last night that the race would suit horses on the pace. We had a plan to jump smartly and get in behind Ryan [Moore, rider of Above The Curve] in third or fourth. At the top of the hill I wanted to give her loads of room but I had to go back in. If I had known the way she was going to accelerate, I would have rode her with more confidence.

“She loves soft ground and that wind is drying it out. Everything was happening a bit quick off the top of the hill. When I got inside four furlongs, she grabbed hold of the bit and I said we're in business. Just getting her to the outside, she leaned in a bit early in the straight and halfway down the straight. She was much the best, I only had to give her one flick.”

There was a considerable sting in the tail for Spencer, however, as the stewards found him guilty of careless riding and issued him with a six-day suspension.

Jamie Spencer partners Via Sistina to victory in the Pretty Polly Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The rags to riches element of such a cheaply bought mare winning a Group 1, with the promise of more to come, is a compelling one. Winning owner Stephen Hillen explained: “She went into the sales ring that day with no reserve. I had seen her a couple of times and I thought she had a great action, although she looked quite backward.

"You needed a fair bit of imagination to see what she might be capable of, she was either going to be good or very slow. I would have given a lot more than five grand for her but it was just one of those things, there was nobody else there!”

He added: “She is very versatile. I think she can go anywhere from a mile to a mile and a half. She likes to go in a straight line, too, so she could go to Newmarket for the Falmouth Stakes in 13 days' time, or after that the Nassau Stakes. She's in the Yorkshire Oaks and the International Stakes at York and I would say that ground is as quick as she would want. She won't be going on anything with firm in it. I think she might be a mare who we will be keeping as my wife is fairly attached to her.”

It was a one-two for the British raiders as the Hughie Morrison-trained Stay Alert filled second spot under Ronan Whelan after being squeezed up, and Whelan felt that it was a genuine hard luck story. He said: “She ran a cracker. I spoke to Mr Morrison and he gave me dream instructions. He told me to put her to sleep at the back of the field and to take all the chances in the world. I saw her win one day for David Egan and I spoke to Oisin Murphy.

"I thought I was coming there to put in a really serious challenge and I got a little bit checked. We'll never know, but I definitely feel I would have given the winner plenty to think about. When she gets her conditions I don't see why she can't cut it at this level going forward. She will stay further as she has shown in the past, and if she settles and does things right she will be even better over further.”

Two lengths separated the first two home, with another length-and-a-quarter back to third home Above The Curve.

