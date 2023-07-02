The lads have outed you, Aidan, it takes a lot more than luck to train 100 Classic winners

As the stardust settled on his 100th European Classic victory, sweetened by having the 1-2-3-4 home but soured by the sad loss of San Antonio, I asked Aidan O'Brien to describe his astonishing career in just one word, to which he replied: "Oh, Janey. Erm...erm...erm...lucky."

Auguste Rodin may have been 4-11, but O'Brien picking the word lucky would have been priced even more prohibitively.

It would be easier to get Aussie cricket legend Ian Chappell to say something nice about Ian Botham than to get the phenomenon of our sport to say something complimentary about himself.