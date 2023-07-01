Mashhoor roars home in Group 3 International for Johnny Murtagh and elated owners

The Johnny Murtagh-trained Mashhoor put in a power-packed performance in the Group 3 International Stakes, making all under Ben Coen to record a dominant four-and-three-quarter-length success, bringing up his third win on the bounce.

The 6-1 shot broke smartly from stall one and never saw another rival throughout the 1m2f trip. Coen was sitting pretty and three lengths clear once they turned in, with all of his rivals under significant pressure to bridge the gap in behind.

The five-year-old quickened again before the two-furlong pole and put the race to bed in a matter of strides to land the prize for the Brunabonne Syndicate, with Al Riffa keeping on for second on his seasonal return.

This victory comes after a Listed success at the track over 1m4f at the Irish Guineas meeting, and Murtagh's charge looks to be at the peak of his powers.

The trainer said: "It’s really very special when [former GAA star and syndicate member] Tommy Dowd comes up to you in the parade ring and says he’s more nervous than he was on All Ireland day!

"You have to say he has improved immensely. He’s been very straightforward this year. There was no pace today so I said to Ben to just let him roll along as he leads the string at home.

"I knew when they turned in that they weren’t going to get to him, as he wasn’t going to stop because he won over a mile and a half last time.

"It’s great for the syndicate to rock up on Derby day and to be competitive in a Group 3 like this. You can see by their excitement what it means to them."

Matrika shows grit in Group 2

Matrika shrugged off a quick turnaround to give Aidan O'Brien a second consecutive victory in the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes under Ryan Moore.

The daughter of No Nay Never ran a commendable race in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot when second to Porta Fortuna eight days ago, and she displayed her resolution by backing up quickly here, with the 2-5 shot producing a fine turn of foot to finish a length and three-quarters to the good over the Paddy Twomey-trained Gunzburg.

Matrika lands the odds in the Airlie Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

O'Brien said: "The first day she won we were surprised because she is very lazy at home and we didn't know what to really expect. But she won and ran a lovely race at Ascot despite being a little bit green and babyish. She learned plenty from that and came out of the race having lost no weight.

"We hope she might get seven furlongs as she's very relaxed. She could be a Cheveley Park filly. She breezes along there and does it easy, she doesn't take anything out of herself."

Coumshingaun comes good

Kevin Coleman's Coumshingaun showed a determined attitude to prevail in the 6f handicap, just fending off Dandyville by the slimmest of margins.

The four-year-old had run some promising races in defeat this season, including when fourth over course and distance in May in a blanket finish, and she deservedly got her head in front here under Nathan Crosse.

