Irish Derby revolves around form of Epsom equivalent and there's no reason why it will be reversed

There is no mistaking the key race when assessing the 2023 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby. One could mention curiosities about the nature of the nine-strong field or allude to items of statistical interest, but the race essentially boils down to a rematch between the horses who filled three of the first four places in last month's Derby at Epsom.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Auguste Rodin aims to complete the Epsom-Curragh double, renewing rivalry with White Birch and Sprewell, who were third and fourth in a Derby with a strong Irish flavour.

If that was not in itself sufficient to give primacy to those two horses over six opponents trained by members of the O'Brien family, such a perspective has been copper-fastened by events at Royal Ascot, where two British-trained colts certainly upheld the form.