Irish Derby revolves around form of Epsom equivalent and there's no reason why it will be reversed

Auguste Rodin: winner of Derby
Auguste Rodin (left): beat subsequent King Edward VII winner King Of Steel in the Derby at EpsomCredit: Alan Crowhurst

There is no mistaking the key race when assessing the 2023 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby. One could mention curiosities about the nature of the nine-strong field or allude to items of statistical interest, but the race essentially boils down to a rematch between the horses who filled three of the first four places in last month's Derby at Epsom.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Auguste Rodin aims to complete the Epsom-Curragh double, renewing rivalry with White Birch and Sprewell, who were third and fourth in a Derby with a strong Irish flavour.

If that was not in itself sufficient to give primacy to those two horses over six opponents trained by members of the O'Brien family, such a perspective has been copper-fastened by events at Royal Ascot, where two British-trained colts certainly upheld the form.

author image
Alan SweetmanFeatures writer
Published on 1 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 1 July 2023
