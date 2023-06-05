'It was a massive effort' - Shane Foley proud of Sprewell's Derby fourth after meeting interference at a crucial stage

Shane Foley believes his Derby mount Sprewell would have been "a very good third" had he avoided interference at a crucial stage in the Epsom Classic and feels the Curragh might suit the Jessica Harrington-trained colt a lot better.

Sprewell, who went off at odds of 14-1, was beaten seven lengths into fourth by winner Auguste Rodin on Saturday but was badly hampered three furlongs out when he was locked up in a pocket surrounded by Military Order, Arrest and Passenger before also suffering a bump from the latter soon after.

The son of Churchill recovered admirably to regain his momentum by finishing a commendable fourth and Foley felt his partner had acquitted himself excellently in the circumstances.