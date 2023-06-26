International target over the Irish Derby for The Foxes as Andrew Balding and King Power eye drop back in trip

Dante winner The Foxes is set to drop back in trip after finishing fifth in the Derby, with the $750,000 Grade 1 Caesars Belmont Derby in New York the aim for the son of Churchill.

Sent off a 7-1 chance at Epsom, The Foxes holds an entry in Sunday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby but trainer Andrew Balding and owners King Power have concluded a mile and a half stretches his stamina.

"He stumbled leaving the stalls and was further back than ideal but I don't think it made a massive difference," said King Power's racing manager Alastair Donald. "He 100 per cent didn't stay. He came with a nice run and then petered out. The plan is he goes to the Belmont Derby on July 8 over a mile and quarter."