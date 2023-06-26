Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
US
premium

International target over the Irish Derby for The Foxes as Andrew Balding and King Power eye drop back in trip

Derby fifth The Foxes is set to a return to a mile and a quarter
Derby fifth The Foxes is set for a return to a mile and a quarter Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Dante winner The Foxes is set to drop back in trip after finishing fifth in the Derby, with the $750,000 Grade 1 Caesars Belmont Derby in New York the aim for the son of Churchill.

Sent off a 7-1 chance at Epsom, The Foxes holds an entry in Sunday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby but trainer Andrew Balding and owners King Power have concluded a mile and a half stretches his stamina.

"He stumbled leaving the stalls and was further back than ideal but I don't think it made a massive difference," said King Power's racing manager Alastair Donald. "He 100 per cent didn't stay. He came with a nice run and then petered out. The plan is he goes to the Belmont Derby on July 8 over a mile and quarter."

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 26 June 2023Last updated 16:22, 26 June 2023
icon
more inUS
more inUS