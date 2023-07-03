Racing Post logo
'A Sunday Irish Derby is here to stay' - Curragh chief delighted with crowds despite slight drop-off on big day

Ryan Moore returns after winning the Irish Derby on Auguste Rodin in front of xx.xxx spectators
Ryan Moore returns after winning the Irish Derby on Auguste Rodin in front of 10,987 spectators at the Curragh on SundayCredit: Alan Crowhurst

The Sunday slot for the Irish Derby is here to stay, according to the Curragh's chief executive Brian Kavanagh, despite the falling attendance of 10,987, down 345 from last year when the race was run on a Saturday. 

Not since Treasure Beach led home a 1-2-3 for Aidan O'Brien in 2011 had the Irish Derby been held on a Sunday and the master trainer went one better in 2023 by sending out the 1-2-3-4.

The official attendance for Ireland's flagship Flat race was 25,225 in 2015, meaning there has been a 56 per cent fall in just eight years, but Kavanagh was keen to focus on the overall three-day crowd figure of 23,653, which was up 25 per cent on last year. 

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 3 July 2023Last updated 15:00, 3 July 2023
