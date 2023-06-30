'She's a top-class filly' - which trainer thinks a second Group 1 victory could be on the cards?

The Pretty Polly Stakes hasn't been won by a British runner since 2018 when Urban Fox scored for William Haggas, but there is a possibility that streak could be ended by Via Sistina.

The five-year-old was progressive last season for George Boughey. After running commendable races in Group 3 company at Windsor and Newmarket, she put it all together on her final start at that level when winning in France. However, she was stunning in the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket on her seasonal return eight weeks ago.

Partnered by Jamie Spencer, she was steadied at the back in the early stages and tanked through the race with consummate ease, breezing into the lead at the two-furlong pole without Spencer having to twitch in the saddle, before dashing away to a six-length victory in the manner of a filly at the zenith of her career. The form has a solid look to it with the runner-up winning a Listed race next time.

She looked the finished article on that occasion, handles all types of ground, and this track should suit the hold-up tactics likely to be used. She will prove difficult to beat if she can build on that effort.

However, this is a deep contest and she will have to contend with Group 1-winning filly Above The Curve representing trainer Joseph O'Brien, who took home this prize in 2021 and 2019.

The four-year-old landed the Group 2 Blandford Stakes over this course and distance last season and looked back to her best at Saint-Cloud on her most recent start when making all in the Prix Corrida last month.

She is as resolute as they come and it will be fascinating to see if they persist with the front-running tactics which served her so well in France last time out. Ryan Moore is set to do the steering and he could dictate as there doesn't seem to be any other obvious pace angles in the field.

Aidan O'Brien's Never Ending Story has performed admirably at the top level on her last two starts, most recently when beaten four lengths into second by Blue Rose Cen in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly earlier this month, and the three-year-old receives a 10lb allowance from the majority of her rivals.

Rosscarbery represents last season's winning trainer Paddy Twomey and she finished third in last year's race before subsequently being disqualified after weighing in 5lb light due to an error with the scales.

She warmed up for this assignment with a determined display in the Munster Oaks over 1m4f two weeks ago and posted some fine efforts at Group 1 level last season. The five-year-old rates a lively contender and will be doing her best work at the finish given she is equally as effective over further.

Insinuendo is consistent performer at Group level for Willie McCreery and she will enjoy the step back up to 1m2f, while Hughie Morrison sends over Stay Alert, who will need to take a big step forward from her reappearance at York last month.

'We're hoping she can be right in the mix'

Above The Curve will seek to back up her Group 2 success in the Prix Corrida at Saint-Cloud last month as she aims for her second success at the highest level for trainer Joseph O'Brien and Ryan Moore.

The four-year-old is a consistent operator in this company and showed her liking for this track when landing the Blandford Stakes last September under Moore, holding on in determined fashion by a neck to the re-opposing Insinuendo.

She stepped forward markedly on her seasonal reappearance in the Mooresbridge when making all in France and her trainer feels her tactical versatility is a strong advantage going into the race.

After saddling two previous winners of this race, O'Brien also runs Goldana after she finished fourth in the Group 2 Lanwades Stakes behind Just Beautiful. She will take a step up to 1m2f and is already a Group 3 winner last April at the track on heavy ground.

O'Brien said of his two contenders: "Above The Curve was very good in France and she's a top-class filly. It looks like a strong running of the race but we're hoping she can be right in the mix. She's very uncomplicated tactically, which is a good asset to have for a filly of her class.

"Hopefully, the step up in trip might suit Goldana. She's in good form and it would be great if she got placed. Any rain that falls will be a help to her chances."

What they say

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Stay Alert

We feel we've got to have a go with her. It didn't really happen for her at York, but on her day she is a very smart filly. Hopefully, she'll get good ground over there, and if she could run into a place we'd all be thrilled.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Never Ending Story

We were very happy with her run in the Prix de Diane, which was her first run over a mile and a quarter. She relaxed well and ran a nice race. We think she is coming the right way and this trip looks like it suits.

Willie McCreery, trainer of Insinuendo

She's been in good form lately and it looks a strong race, so we may be up against it, but she'll be there giving her best. She likes the Curragh and the ground should be nice after that bit of rain on Friday.

