'Gutsy' Bucanero Fuerte battles back to deny Unquestionable in Railway thriller

Coventry Stakes third Bucanero Fuerte set himself up for a rise in class after winning a terrific battle with Unquestionable inside the final furlong under Rossa Ryan.

The Group 2 was set up by the very good pace set of the winner's stablemate and pacemaker Lightening Army under Gary Halpin. The winner came to challenge with less than two furlongs to go but was quickly taken on by the favourite Unquestionable under Ryan Moore.

Unquestionable got to the front inside the last, but Bucanero Fuerte's battling qualities came to the fore up the hill and he got back up close home to score for the second time at the track. The first two drew four and a half lengths clear of third home His Majesty.

Ryan said: “He was gutsy. The second horse never lay down and this lad stuck his neck out, and I imagine when he steps up in trip and gets a bit more juice in the ground he'll be happier. He gave me a super feel throughout, he has a great mind and I would say the future is bright for him.

“Gary went a good pace in front and we knew he would take us as far as the two. It took the sting out of the gallop and played into our hands. I just needed someone to aim at before someone came charging at me and it worked out perfectly.”

It was another notable success for trainer Adrian Murray – who landed the Norfolk Stakes last week with 150-1 shot Valiant Force – and his assistant Robson Aguiar.

Murray said: “He's tough. We took a chance running so quickly after Ascot, but he didn't let us down. Fair play to Robson. He said he was on fire this week and to go for it. He's entered in the Phoenix Stakes or we might go to France for the Prix Morny. He's a big horse and we won't push him.”

Aguiar added: “We work hard for a long time to make this work and finally we have some good young horses to make it happen. I joined Adrian five or six years ago and I rode a winner for him. Since then we've worked together and had some winners. This horse has plenty of pace and he'll go further. He caught my eye the first time I saw him at the sales and I think he was a cheap buy for his pedigree."

Unquestionable's trainer Aidan O'Brien was far from downhearted, and chances are the first two home will clash again.

He said: “He's still a little bit babyish and Ryan thinks there's more to come from him, but he's run a good race and the winner is a good horse. We came here thinking he could go for the Prix Morny, but we could step him up to seven.”

