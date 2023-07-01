'He's improving with every run' - trainer quotes and analysis for the rapid Rockingham Handicap

The 5f Dubai Duty Free Rockingham Handicap is typically a fiendishly difficult contest to unravel. This year's running is no different, but Eddie Lynam saddles an interesting contender in Jon Riggens, who drops in trip having finished fourth in a competitive 6f handicap at the track's Guineas meeting.

Lynam's charge won over course and distance in 2021 and has been in great form this season. The five-year-old scored at Navan on his penultimate start when edging out the reopposing Tawaazon in a 5f handicap. That form looks solid as the second and third have won since.

He was then fourth behind Tawaazon at this track last month, but that effort can be marked up significantly on reflection. Jon Riggens was on the extreme far side in a race where the only two who raced on the stands' rail finished first and third. He looks handicapped to land one of these big pots and should be thereabouts provided the ground doesn't come up too quick.

The Ado McGuinness-trained Laugh A Minute also drops in trip, but that shouldn't be an issue given he is a course-and-distance winner. He travelled powerfully in the same contest as Jon Riggens last month when finishing second, having to make up a lot of ground two furlongs out. They both represent solid each-way propositions.

Run Ran Run is likely to prove popular with punters for trainer Fozzy Stack, especially given his course form figures read 211. The three-year-old won a shade cosily at the track last month and has been raised only 2lb for that effort. He is less exposed than most here having had only five starts.

Master Matt has bounced right back to form for the Mick Halford and Tracey Collins team on his last two starts, including winning a 6f handicap at Fairyhouse last time out in decisive fashion. He has the blinkers back on and finished runner-up in this race two years ago off 1lb higher. The seven-year-old might just be coming back to his best at the right time.

There are three British challengers coming over courtesy of Ed Walker, Declan Carroll and Mick Appleby, and they look to have plausible claims of raiding the €100,000 purse. Walker sends Came From The Dark, who lost any chance of figuring in the Epsom Dash last time out when hesitating at the start. He has been generously dropped to a mark of 89 and this Group 3 winner was rated as high as 108 last season.

Carroll relies on Sheikh Maz Mahood, who was impressive at Musselburgh when comfortably landing a 5f handicap by two and a quarter lengths on his seasonal reappearance. He faces an 8lb higher mark and a significant step up in class here, but he looked on excellent terms with himself when kicking off his four-year-old campaign last month. Appleby relies on Michaela's Boy, who's out quickly having acquitted himself well when eighth in the Palace of Holyroodhouse at Royal Ascot last week.

What they say

Ado McGuinness, trainer of Laugh A Minute

He ran a cracker on Guineas weekend, and the more rain the better for him. The draw [in stall 17] should suit him. The trip will suit, too, and he ran very well with Adam Caffrey the last day. Pace will be the main thing and there should be plenty of it here.

Ed Walker, trainer of Came From The Dark

I feel the track could really suit him and he’s in excellent form. He’s off a mark he can win off and he was a bit of an eyecatcher in the Epsom Dash last time, keeping on well to finish in mid-division. He retains lots of ability. He should be competitive.

Ed Walker: Came From The Dark "in excellent form" ahead of the Rockingham Handicap Credit: Edward Whitaker

Eddie Lynam, trainer of Jon Riggens

He's in good form. We were delighted with his run the last day as he handled the good ground well. I would expect this to be a stiff test as there will be a lot of pace on, especially with Michaela's Boy in the field. I just ideally would have preferred a bit slower ground, but we are hopeful.

Declan Carroll, trainer of Sheikh Maz Mahood

He won well on his comeback at Musselburgh and I've had this race in the back of my mind for a while. We won it with Whozthecat a few years ago and it's a race we've always been fond of. We probably have the worst draw [in stall one], so we'll have to see if we can overcome it, but I'd say he's improving with every run and he'll come forward for Musselburgh.

