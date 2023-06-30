Confirmed runners and riders for the Irish Derby at the Curragh on Sunday

Auguste Rodin will take on eight rivals in Sunday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (3.40 ) as he bids to become the first horse since Harzand in 2016 to win the Epsom Derby and follow up at the Curragh.

Auguste Rodin, who beat subsequent King Edward VII winner King Of Steel by half a length in the Epsom Classic, bids to confirm the form of that race with White Birch (third), Sprewell (fourth), Adelaide River (eighth) and San Antonio (11th), who all take their chance against the general 1-3 favourite in the €1.25 million Group 1 event.

Auguste Rodin's trainer Aidan O'Brien has achieved the Epsom-Curragh double four times with Galileo, High Chaparral, Camelot and Australia.

O'Brien is responsible for more than half of the nine-runner line-up and he goes for a record-extending 15th success in a race that could also bring up his 100th Classic win in a European race.

Peking Opera and Covent Garden were first and third in a Listed race at Navan last month and contest their first Classic along with those who represented the Ballydoyle trainer at Epsom in Auguste Rodin, Adelaide River and San Antonio.

Joseph O'Brien's two Irish Derby wins during his riding career came aboard Camelot and Australia and he is represented by Up And Under, who is still a maiden after three runs and was beaten by White Birch and Sprewell on his last two starts.

John Murphy's White Birch and Jessica Harrington's Sprewell are the only runners not trained by a member of the O'Brien family after Knight To King and Salt Bay came out at Friday morning's final declaration stage, with Donnacha O'Brien represented by Proud And Regal, who steps up in trip after finishing seventh behind Paddington in the Irish 2,000 Guineas last time.

Irish Derby runners and riders

Adelaide River Seamie Heffernan

Auguste Rodin Ryan Moore

Covent Garden Declan McDonogh

Peking Opera Tom Marquand

Proud And Regal Gavin Ryan

San Antonio Wayne Lordan

Sprewell Shane Foley

Up And Under Mikey Sheehy

White Birch Dylan Browne McMonagle

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, (Sunday 3.30 Curragh)

Coral: 1-3 Auguste Rodin, 4 White Birch, 5 Sprewell, 12 Up And Under, 33 Adelaide River, Proud And Regal, San Antonio, 40 Peking Opera, 66 Covent Garden

