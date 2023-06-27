'I'm very happy with his preparation' - all systems go for Sprewell's Irish Derby rematch with Auguste Rodin

Jessica Harrington is happy with Sprewell's preparation for his rematch with Auguste Rodin in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby on Sunday and is hopeful the Curragh will suit the son of Churchill better than Epsom, where he finished a seven-length fourth behind Aidan O'Brien's colt.

Speaking from her yard in Kildare on Tuesday morning, Harrington said: "He came out of Epsom very well and I'm very happy with his preparation. He's a very laid-back character so it’s quite easy to get him prepared. I’m hoping the Curragh will suit him better. You never know as he hasn’t run there but he has run around Gowran, Leopardstown and Naas so he has gone both ways. It looks like it will be lovely ground, perfect good ground which will be ideal."

Sprewell found himself short of room at a crucial time at Epsom and met significant interference at the three-furlong pole where he was hemmed in by the weakening Passenger, Military Order and Arrest. Jockey Shane Foley waited for a gap to open but received another bump from Passenger once he was in the clear.

Harrington added: "Auguste Rodin is going to be very difficult to beat. He proved himself to be an exceptional horse to come back after a disaster in the 2,000 Guineas. It was a great training feat from Aidan to get him back and win so well. He has got to go and do it again but he beat us a fair way.

"You’re always hoping [to turn the form around]. You don’t go into these races thinking it will be grand if we finish second, it will be grand if we can win! Sprewell was unlucky at Epsom, he was in the right position at the right time and three fancied horses stopped in front of him. He just got brought back and had nowhere to go and was checked.

"There are always hard-luck stories at Epsom. He handled the quicker ground great. Everyone thought he was only a soft-ground horse but it wasn’t that I wanted to run him on soft ground, it was just that the ground came up soft every time he ran."

Jessica Harrington: trainer of Sprewell Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Foley, who has partnered Sprewell on all his five of his starts, is not certain to be on board on Sunday after he broke his collarbone at Gowran Park on June 5 when his mount Snowhaven came down in the final race.

Harrington said: "Shane was with Paddy Kenny this morning so we don’t know if he'll be available yet. We don’t have a plan B at the moment, there’s plenty of time. I think there are a few fellas who might like to ride him! I hope Shane does get back, he's been riding brilliantly this season."

Sprewell will also be bidding to reverse the Epsom form with the John Murphy-trained White Birch, who finished a length and three-quarters ahead in third under Colin Keane. He is set to be partnered by Dylan Browne McMonagle for the first time on Sunday as Keane will be serving a seven-day ban for improper riding at Leopardstown on June 15.

Assistant trainer George Murphy said: "We’re delighted to secure Dylan to ride White Birch. He’s a top-class rider. He’s ridden a bit for us in the past and has been starting to ride more for us of late. The horse is in super order at the moment and we’re looking forward to the weekend."

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (Curragh, July 2)

William Hill: 1-3 Auguste Rodin, 5 Sprewell, White Birch, 12 Up And Under, 16 Knight To King, 20 bar

