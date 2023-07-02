Commanche Falls shows his love for a scrap as he lands Dash for Dods and Beasley

British runners are always difficult to beat in Ireland's better sprints and that again proved to be the case when the Michael Dods-trained Commanche Falls gave jockey Connor Beasley his first success at the Curragh in the Listed Jebel Ali Racecourse & Stables Dash.

The dual Stewards' Cup winner was a close third to stable companion Azure Blue and high-class mare Highfield Princess in the Duke of York Stakes and that was a standard his rivals were unable to match.

It was not always plain sailing for the son of Lethal Force, who was one of the first off the bridle, but he kept on strongly up the hill to score by a length and a quarter from the Joseph O'Brien-trained pair of Anthem National and Mooneista.

"He's one in a million, he's won me two Stewards' Cups and been in all the big handicaps at home. Now he's doing it at the next level," said Beasley. "I was very confident. On his last run he was third behind some smart fillies at York. This ground would probably be quick enough for him.

"If he's off the bridle at halfway you know he's going to come home strong. Once he met the rising ground and I gave him a dig he went about his job really well. It's a great bit of placing by the boss and great for everyone involved."

Hassetts in heaven

It was a memorable day for Tipperary trainer Martin Hassett and his nephew Wayne after the young 10lb claimer guided stable stalwart Harry's Hill to a narrow success in the Dubai Duty Free Rockingham.

The teenage rider waited patiently for a gap to appear and was rewarded when the son of Heeraat burst through to prevail by a head.

"He's only 16," said the trainer. "I'm 17," the rider corrected him softly but firmly.

Whatever his age, the rider showed coolness beyond his years. "Honestly lads, did he look like a 10lb claimer?" asked the trainer. "He's down with Joseph O'Brien, and he and Brendan Powell have done some job with him there. We brought him so far and they're helping him with the next step."

He added: "I looked at the entries earlier in the week and wondered what we were doing. I thought he would win at Tipperary last time, get 7lb and get into this race. Instead he ran flat, got dropped 3lb and I thought we had no hope of getting in! It's just one of those things. As the week went on, though, I got more positive. He's a legend of a horse."

