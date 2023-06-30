'I'm really hopeful' - champion apprentice Dylan Browne McMonagle excited by first ride in Irish Derby

Dylan Browne McMonagle's rise from pony racing superstar to champion apprentice has been rapid. His first ride in a Group race was a winning one, a trick he is hoping to repeat on his first ride in Sunday's Irish Derby.

The jockey has been called up to partner the John Joseph Murphy-trained White Birch, the 5-1 second favourite for the Dubai Duty Free-sponsored Classic, after suspension ruled out the colt's Epsom partner Colin Keane, while previous rider Shane Foley is required by Jessie Harrington to partner Sprewell.

"It's my first ride in it, so it makes it that bit more special, and he's got a good chance as well," said the 20-year-old, who won last year's Group 1 National Stakes on his Saturday mount Al Riffa. "I think the Curragh's going to suit him well. It didn't go to plan at Epsom. He was awkward away and had ground to make up through no fault of Colin's; it was just the way it unfolded.

"But the way he finished and hit the line was promising and the bigger, stiffer, galloping track and smaller field should suit him better. He gets the mile and a half well.

"I'm really hopeful but it's going to be a very competitive race. Sprewell and Up And Under are good horses and you've Auguste Rodin obviously, and the rest of the Ballydoyle crew, so they're going to be hard to beat, but we'll give it our best shot.

"Auguste Rodin looks as good as we've seen in a while, but we'll never find out if we don't try and beat him. So we'll give it our best go."

The jockey's growing stature means he has an impressive book of rides this weekend. "Mythology [GAIN Railway Stakes] ran well on his first start and is going to improve plenty I'm sure," he said. "Hopefully, he can be competitive. Mooneista [Jebel Ali Racecourse & Stables Dash Stakes] is improving with each run and the race didn't really suit at Ascot but she finished off well.

"I also ride Al Riffa [Paddy Power International Stakes] on Saturday. It's his first run back and I'm really looking forward to getting him back on the track. He should run a big race."

Read more:

'It would mean everything to win the Irish Derby' - inside a Champion Chase-winning yard that has had an incredible transformation

Curragh chief Brian Kavanagh reports strong ticket sales ahead of Irish Derby weekend

An extra €250,000 - and for what? Parochial affair confirms Irish Derby's international appeal is a thing of the past

Sign up to receive The Ante-Postman, Robbie Wilders' top weekly newsletter. Get weekend tips, festival fancies and big-race selections delivered straight to your inbox.