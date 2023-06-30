Matrika in pole position but Curragh maiden form key to figuring out Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Matrika bids to go one better than when finishing runner-up in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot eight days ago in the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes.

The daughter of No Nay Never progressed markedly after defeating Grand Job in her Curragh maiden when chasing home the smart Porta Fortuna in the Group 3 at Royal Ascot, travelling strongly near the head of affairs and hitting the front at the two-furlong marker before being unable to fend off a power-packed finish from Frankie Dettori on board the winner and losing out by a length.

Provided the quick turnaround is not an issue she should prove difficult to beat as she aims to give her trainer a second consecutive victory in this race after Statuette scored last season. However, she does have to contend with two smart looking rivals who didn't finish far behind her on her debut at this track last month.

Joseph O'Brien saddled the 2021 winner Velocidad and relies on Grand Job, who has plausible claims of reversing the Curragh form with Matrika. The Justify filly is bred to get further than six furlongs but travelled with notable verve that day, just giving way late on to be beaten three-quarters of a length while giving the impression she would benefit from the experience. She looks a viable alternative to the likely market leader.

Gunzburg was beaten two and three-quarter lengths into fourth at the Curragh but showed a good attitude to prevail in a Down Royal maiden back over 5f last week.

Do It With Style did exactly that when staying on strongly to land her maiden at the Curragh for Donnacha O'Brien but might have found the Albany a step too far when finishing 13th. Ed Walker's Miss Roberts is the sole British challenger and holds claims back at this trip based on her runner-up effort behind the useful Jabaara at Newmarket on her debut.

Royal Ascot winning trainer Adrian Murray saddles Launch, who finished down the field in the Queen Mary but was beaten only five lengths by Matrika's Albany conqueror Porta Fortuna on her penultimate start at Naas, while Ashwiyaa will need to take a big step forward on her third start for Michael O'Callaghan.

What they say

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Do It With Style

She came out of Ascot well. Things happened a bit quick for her in the Albany and hopefully she can run a good race back at the Curragh.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Grand Job

It was a good run on her debut and she's back over the same course and distance. We think she has come forward for that so hopefully she can get some black type.

Adrian Murray, trainer of Launch

We were a little bit disappointed at Ascot but we’re hopeful she can improve again. If she finished in the first three, we'd be very happy.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Matrika

We were delighted with her run in the Albany. She hasn’t done much since but seems in good form.

Ed Walker, trainer of Miss Roberts

It's a big ask, but we've had this race in mind since she ran so well on her Newmarket debut in May. We are hunting some black type. Quite a few of her rivals had hard races last week, and we're hopeful. She was disappointing at Doncaster, but we know she's better than that.

Read these next:

'She's a top-class filly' - which trainer thinks a second Group 1 victory could be on the cards?

Group 1-winning juvenile Al Riffa makes hotly anticipated return in International Stakes

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive The Ante-Postman , Robbie Wilders' top weekly newsletter. Get weekend tips, festival fancies and big-race selections delivered straight to your inbox.