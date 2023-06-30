Group 1-winning juvenile Al Riffa makes hotly anticipated return in International Stakes

Group 1-winning two-year-old Al Riffa is set to make his eagerly anticipated return in the Group 3 Paddy Power International Stakes.

Trained by Joseph O'Brien, Al Riffa had a stellar juvenile campaign, culminating in an authoritative success in the National Stakes over 7f on his most recent start in September.

He was originally scheduled to begin his three-year-old campaign in last month's Irish 2,000 Guineas but suffered a setback during the week of the race and will instead be stepped up to 1m2f here.

Should he take the anticipated step forward this season then he will be the one to beat, although he faces some prolific and consistent older rivals in the form of Layfayette and Mashhoor.

The Noel Meade-trained Layfayette has been in fine form this season and is a Group 2 winner over this course and distance.

After finishing fourth behind Luxembourg in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, he scored stylishly at Limerick eight days ago in Listed company. He rates a big danger to Al Riffa, despite having to give him 5lb.

Alfred Munnings also has to overcome a long absence having not been seen since finishing sixth in last season's Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot. That was just his second start after a taking Leopardstown victory on his debut and he receives weight from all his rivals.

Mashhoor: bids for a hat-trick in Saturday's Group 3 contest Credit: Patrick McCann

Johnny Murtagh saddles Mashhoor, who is looking for his third success on the bounce after landing a handicap at Cork before taking the step up to Listed class in his stride when powering to victory in the Orby Stakes at this track last month over 1m4f.

Self Belief is not without a chance after being afforded a small break. He finished fourth in the Group 3 Alleged Stakes in April and should be suited by the less testing ground this time at the Curragh.

What they say

Noel Meade, trainer of Layfayette

Layfayette was good at Limerick and came out of his race very well. He's been in good form this season, he loves the Curragh and is very consistent.

Johnny Murtagh, trainer of Mashhoor

It's a big step up again to Group company after winning at Listed level last time and a handicap at Cork. He's won twice at the track and seems to like the Curragh, so hopefully he can run well.

Willie McCreery, trainer of Self Belief

He's a grand horse and the small field might suit him as he's not very experienced. I'm hoping for a big run from him.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Al Riffa

We’re looking forward to getting him started back, it looks like a nice starting point. Hopefully it sets him up for a good season ahead. The trip should suit him well and we're hopeful of a nice run

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Alfred Munnings

He got injured when he ran in the Chesham at Royal Ascot last season. We just haven't had a clear run with him but he's just ready to start now and should improve a lot for the run. We're delighted to be able to get him out again.

