Aidan O'Brien trains 100th European Classic winner as Auguste Rodin completes Derby double

It wasn't the showboating lap of honour many anticipated but Auguste Rodin confirmed his status as the season's leading three-year-old colt by winning ugly in an Irish Derby that was marred by a grisly mid-race incident.

In victory at a windswept the Curragh, the brilliant Epsom hero secured a landmark first success in the Dubai Duty Free-sponsored Group 1 for Ryan Moore, who has now completed the grand slam of British and Irish Classics. For Auguste Rodin's peerless trainer Aidan O'Brien, it was a 100th European Classic and the fifth time he has completed the Epsom-Irish Derby double, but it was not nearly as straightforward or convincing as it might have been for a 4-11 shot.

As Seamie Heffernan led the field towards the half-mile pole aboard the stable's Adelaide River, Wayne Lordan sat beside him on fellow Ballydoyle runner San Antonio, with Moore following just behind and in between. Everything seemed to be going to plan.

Then, gallingly, San Antonio fractured his right front leg, catapulting Lordan to the floor and impeding Auguste Rodin, as well as Proud And Regal, Sprewell and White Birch. San Antonio was fatally injured while Lordan was taken to Tallaght University Hospital for assessment. He was reported to be concussed, but fully conscious, talking and moving all limbs.

It was a morbid footnote to a historic occasion, and Moore suggested the incident played a part in his mount's underwhelming display. He was left with a lot of fresh air to aim at up the straight and, as he set about Auguste Rodin, you got the impression even Heffernan might have been surprised at how long it took them to go by.

Eventually, under some duress, Moore got him home by a length and a half. Covent Garden kept on to be third to complete a clean sweep of the places for O'Brien, a remarkable eighth time he has done that in this €1.25m feature, and he also had the fourth in Peking Opera.

"We went quite slow and, because of what happened to Wayne, it wasn't smooth," Moore said. "He was just in front of me. I had to switch back in and back out and I just don't think it was quite right. I've had to ask him to go there and he has shut down a bit. It was an unusual race, stop-start. Today I don't think the race showed him to best effect."

Elaborating on how long it took him to get to grips with the runner-up, he added: "[Adelaide River] was getting it all his own way really, saving all the petrol and having the run of the race and he had plenty left when I got there. It didn't work out perfectly but he has won and for me he hasn't had any sort of race and I'd be looking forward to him improving."

Auguste Rodin: completed the Derby double Credit: Patrick McCann

Moore felt that various other elements, not least the wind, contributed to a display that was more workmanlike than his decisive triumph at Epsom. Auguste Rodin was shortened to 9-4 favourite (from 11-4) for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes with Paddy Power, but was left at 6-1 for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with the same firm.

He will need to be better than he was here if he is to master his elders, as the non-Ballydoyle opposition bombed out, with Shane Foley blaming the fast ground for Sprewell's indifferent performance in sixth and Dylan Browne McMonagle indicating the race was over for Epsom third White Birch when he got impeded by the stricken Lordan.

"There is a big headwind down the back and a big tailwind in the straight," Moore said by way of mitigation. "I'd like to have been going a bit quicker early on, but it is such a wind, the horses in front running into that, they'd be holding back. It was just a messy race."

Moore was claiming his elusive Irish Derby at the 11th attempt. "I've been looking forward to riding this horse since Epsom and was hoping he'd pick this race up," he said. "I'm lucky to get these chances and finally get an Irish Derby."

Paying tribute to O'Brien, he added: "I'm very lucky to have ridden for him for as long as I have. He's put me on these horses who are capable of winning these sorts of races. I'm just very grateful to be working for him."

The trainer himself, who was noncommittal about Auguste Rodin's future targets, echoed Moore's comments about the wind complicating the early fractions. Despite getting the century up in European Classics, he was in typically modest form after saddling what was the 19th horse to follow glory at Epsom with a win here.

"It didn't work out properly for Auguste Rodin but we are happy with him," O'Brien said. "He shows all the class that he has but he would be much better in a better race."

It was O'Brien's 15th Irish Derby, each representing one or other of the Coolmore ownership iterations. John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith, who share Auguste Rodin with George Von Opel's Westerberg vehicle, were all here to savour the occasion.

"The work he puts in, if you saw him every day, and I mean every day, he loves what he does," Tabor said of O'Brien. "He enjoys it, and you have to enjoy your work, because life is too short."

Short it may be, but O'Brien is squeezing a lot in, and he is not done yet.

Read more . . .

'It's tough saying it out loud but I've got my head around it' - Derby-winning jockey Martin Dwyer calls it a day

'Gutsy' Bucanero Fuerte battles back to deny Unquestionable in Railway thriller

Commanche Falls shows his love for a scrap as he lands Dash for Dods and Beasley



Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more