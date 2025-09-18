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14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Expert League of Ireland predictions: Shelbourne can trouble Derry
League of Ireland
FAI Cup: Holders should give Hoops a thorough quarter-final test
League of Ireland
Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
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Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
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League of Ireland predictions: Leaders to show no mercy
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League of Ireland
League of Ireland predictions: Shels look too strong for leaky Bohs
League of Ireland
League of Ireland predictions: Raucous crowd can spur Galway
League of Ireland
League of Ireland predictions: Rovers should be too strong for Candystripes
League of Ireland
League of Ireland predictions: Bohs could prove difficult to budge
League of Ireland
League of Ireland predictions: Pat's should give Rovers a scare
League of Ireland
League of Ireland: Ringsend derby should be a cracker
League of Ireland
League of Ireland: Bohs big value to defeat Derry
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League of Ireland: Kenny can guide Pat's to title glory
League of Ireland
Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
League of Ireland
Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
League of Ireland
Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
League of Ireland
Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
League of Ireland
Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
League of Ireland
Home
Sport
Football
Expert League of Ireland predictions: Shelbourne can trouble Derry
League of Ireland
FAI Cup: Holders should give Hoops a thorough quarter-final test
League of Ireland
Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
League of Ireland
League of Ireland predictions: Easy win beckons for Derry
League of Ireland
Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
League of Ireland
League of Ireland predictions: Easy win beckons for Derry
League of Ireland
League of Ireland predictions: Sligo big value to deny Cork
League of Ireland
League of Ireland predictions: Bohs likely to capitalise on Saints' struggles
Football
Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
Football
League of Ireland predictions: Leaders to show no mercy
Football
League of Ireland predictions: Hoops to exert their class
Football
League of Ireland predictions: Champions to show their true colours
League of Ireland
League of Ireland predictions: Get on goals at Tallaght
League of Ireland
League of Ireland predictions: Shels look too strong for leaky Bohs
League of Ireland
League of Ireland predictions: Raucous crowd can spur Galway
League of Ireland
League of Ireland predictions: Rovers should be too strong for Candystripes
League of Ireland
League of Ireland predictions: Bohs could prove difficult to budge
League of Ireland
League of Ireland predictions: Pat's should give Rovers a scare
League of Ireland
League of Ireland: Ringsend derby should be a cracker
League of Ireland
League of Ireland: Bohs big value to defeat Derry
League of Ireland
League of Ireland: Kenny can guide Pat's to title glory
League of Ireland
Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
League of Ireland
Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
League of Ireland
Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
League of Ireland
Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
League of Ireland
Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
League of Ireland
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