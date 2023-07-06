Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

St Patrick's Athletic & Shelbourne

Both Friday, 7.45pm

5pts double 23-20

Dundalk draw no bet

Friday, 7.45pm

3pts 11-10 general

League of Ireland weekend predictions

St Patrick's Athletic have suddenly emerged as possible League of Ireland title contenders and they could narrow the gap at the top this evening.

Pat's trail reigning champions Shamrock Rovers by four points heading into the latest round of matches, although their arrival on the title scene will not have Rovers overly concerned just yet.

On Friday, Rovers face a tricky test at Drogheda – a team who have thrived against the champions previously – whereas Saints, who have been in rock-solid form under former Rangers striker Jon Daly, take on Cork City.

Pat's have picked up 25 points in their last 11 matches so there will be a few long faces if they cannot beat Cork. City have done well in recent weeks but in-form Pat's could prove to be a cut above.

The suggestion is to put Pat's in a double with Shelbourne, who take on a UCD side thrashed 7-0 by St Patrick's last time out.

Shels were well fancied on their last visit to Belfield but could only draw 0-0, and that stalemate will be fresh in the mind of manager Damien Duff.

Sean Boyd's return has helped the Reds to start scoring with greater regularity again while UCD look completely out of their depth this season.

Bohemians were top of the Premier Division not so long ago but a reversal in fortunes has left them looking unlikely to make the top four.

Friday's clash against Dundalk could go a long way to defining their season but the odds are a little baffling.

Outsiders Dundalk have taken 12 points from their last five matches and they have had to fight for their returns having been behind in three of those matches.

They humbled Shamrock Rovers last time out and are clearly improving whereas Bohs' dire return of one win in nine suggests they are going backwards.

