Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
League of Ireland

Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for this weekend's matches from the League of Ireland

Shelbourne are making progress under Damian Duff's watchful eye
Shelbourne are making progress under Damian Duff's watchful eyeCredit: Stephen McCarthy

Best bets

St Patrick's Athletic & Shelbourne
Both Friday, 7.45pm
5pts double 23-20 

Dundalk draw no bet
Friday, 7.45pm
3pts 11-10 general

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

League of Ireland weekend predictions

St Patrick's Athletic have suddenly emerged as possible League of Ireland title contenders and they could narrow the gap at the top this evening.

Pat's trail reigning champions Shamrock Rovers by four points heading into the latest round of matches, although their arrival on the title scene will not have Rovers overly concerned just yet.

On Friday, Rovers face a tricky test at Drogheda – a team who have thrived against the champions previously – whereas Saints, who have been in rock-solid form under former Rangers striker Jon Daly, take on Cork City. 

Pat's have picked up 25 points in their last 11 matches so there will be a few long faces if they cannot beat Cork. City have done well in recent weeks but in-form Pat's could prove to be a cut above.

The suggestion is to put Pat's in a double with Shelbourne, who take on a UCD side thrashed 7-0 by St Patrick's last time out.

Shels were well fancied on their last visit to Belfield but could only draw 0-0, and that stalemate will be fresh in the mind of manager Damien Duff. 

Sean Boyd's return has helped the Reds to start scoring with greater regularity again while UCD look completely out of their depth this season.

Bohemians were top of the Premier Division not so long ago but a reversal in fortunes has left them looking unlikely to make the top four. 

Friday's clash against Dundalk could go a long way to defining their season but the odds are a little baffling. 

Outsiders Dundalk have taken 12 points from their last five matches and they have had to fight for their returns having been behind in three of those matches. 

They humbled Shamrock Rovers last time out and are clearly improving whereas Bohs' dire return of one win in nine suggests they are going backwards.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Johnny WardRacing Post Reporter
Published on 6 July 2023Last updated 15:59, 6 July 2023
icon
more inLeague of Ireland
more inLeague of Ireland