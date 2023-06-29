Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

League of Ireland weekend predictions

Having opened a seven-point gap at the top, Shamrock Rovers look near-certainties to make it four League of Ireland Premier titles in a row – but they face a tough challenge away to Dundalk on Friday evening.

Rovers crushed Dundalk on their last visit to Oriel. The in-form Pat Hoban was not available then, however, and the loss of Neil Farrugia makes Rovers much less of an attacking threat on this occasion.

Rovers are a shade of odds-on but it might pay to look elsewhere for value and Shelbourne are too big against a Derry City side who are falling adrift in what was once a title race.

Any side at League of Ireland level would be hit hard by the losses of Patrick McEleney, Will Patching, Michael Duffy and Colm Whelan. Derry have a dire return from their strikers and even though Shels have scored fewer goals than any side bar UCD, it’s difficult to see why they are so big on Friday night.

Derry have scored three goals in six games, one at home to Cork. City have a great chance of beating Drogheda, since United have lost Freddie Draper to parent club Lincoln. Cork have been excellent since Richie Holland took over.

A double on Kerry and Finn Harps in Division 1 would pay nearly 2,500-1 on Friday evening. Kerry will presumably try to limit the damage in Galway but Finn Harps are scrapping for points and Waterford should hammer them at the RSC. Galway are coasting to the title but Waterford are the division’s only other full-time team.

