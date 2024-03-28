Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Bohemians +1.25 on Asian handicap

7.45pm Friday

3pts 13-20 bet365

Derry

7.45pm Friday

4pts 4-5 general

Sligo

7.45pm Friday

2pts 15-8 bet365

Shelbourne

7.45pm Friday

2pts 4-5 general

League of Ireland weekend predictions

The biggest crowd for a league game in Ireland for nearly three decades will greet Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians in Tallaght on Friday evening.

Punters ought to be wary of backing the home team at around 1-2. Bohemians will almost certainly improve now Alan Reynolds has taken charge and it is not as though the champions have been impressive so far.

Rovers scraped past Galway for their first win and it is reasonable to think they will win by a goal at most this evening, with Bohs coming off a deserved win over Derry.

The Hoops will click eventually but they do not deserve to be so short on this season's form and siding with the Gypsies +1.25 on the Asian handicap could pay.

Derry should beat Galway United at Brandywell. United have performed with credit so far but no goals in three games in which they created little is a major concern now they venture to Brandywell.

Galway have to deal with the in-form Patrick Hoban and it is hard to see them getting anything. Reynolds' departure for Dalymount could unsettle Waterford in the interim.

With Sligo Rovers flying high, the Bit O'Red will smell blood at the RSC. Sligo have been excellent on the road so far and are a nice bet at 15-8.

Basement boys Dundalk visit Shelbourne, who have emerged as outsiders in what looks a three-horse race for the title. Dundalk are not as bad as the table suggests but they have been creating so few chances it is hard to see them getting anything at Tolka Park.

One goal tends to be enough for Shelbourne these days and they should manage that, with 4-5 about the hosts looking worth taking.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.